NEW DELHI, Sept 16 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Wednesday, a day after a top industry body said vegetable oil imports surged in August.

* The key October soybean futures contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.05 percent lower at 3,208 rupees per 100 kg, while the October rapeseed contract lost 0.81 percent to 4,268 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's vegetable oil imports in August jumped 3 percent from a year earlier to 1.37 million tonnes, a Mumbai-based trade body said on Tuesday.

* At 0113 GMT, the key October soyoil contract fell 0.92 percent to 571 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian October sugar futures lost 0.17 percent to 2,419 rupees per 100 kg on ample supplies in the market.

* India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the sixth straight year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas.

CORN, WHEAT

* The October corn contract fell 0.28 percent to 1,402 rupees per 100 kg, while October wheat futures ended up 0.13 percent at 1,540 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)