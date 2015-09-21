MUMBAI, Sept 21 Indian soyoil futures rose on
Monday tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil, while soybeans
edged up on concerns over crop damage due to erratic weather in
key growing states.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose as much as 3 percent as
monthly cargo surveyor export data and a weak ringgit combined
to support prices.
* The key October soybean futures contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.3 percent
higher at 3,226 rupees per 100 kg, while the October rapeseed
contract dropped 0.24 percent to 4,232 rupees per 100
kg.
* India is likely to produce 9 to 9.5 million tonnes of
soybeans in 2015, down from an earlier estimate of over 10
million tonnes, due to erratic rainfall in the top two producing
states.
* At 1200 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was
up 0.35 percent at 573.75 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures eased on profit-taking, driven by ample
stocks, though the government's decision to make exports
compulsory limited the downside.
* India announced new rules on Friday making it compulsory
for sugar producers to ramp up exports to at least 4 million
tonnes in the forthcoming crushing season, up from 1.3 million
tonnes in the current season, to cut stockpiles.
* The key October contract was quoted 0.20 percent
lower at 2,469 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The October corn contract eased 0.07 percent to
1,400 rupees per 100 kg, while the October wheat contract
closed 0.65 percent higher at 1,555 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)