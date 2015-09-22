MUMBAI, Sept 22 Indian sugar futures rose on Tuesday on concerns over the next year's production due to scanty rainfall and on the government's decision to make exports compulsory.

* Thousands of acres of India's sugar crop are suffering severe damage from a faltering monsoon, with some farmers in the world's second-biggest grower forced to feed withered cane to cattle in the top producing state.

* At 1228 GMT, the key October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was quoted 0.41 percent higher at 2,473 rupees per 100 kg.

* India announced new rules on Friday making it compulsory for sugar producers to ramp up exports to at least 4 million tonnes in the forthcoming crushing season, up from 1.3 million tonnes in the current season, to cut stockpiles.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Indian soybeans extended gains on concerns over crop damage due to erratic weather in key growing states.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures were treading water as excessive imports of edible oils offset festive demand.

* The key October soybean contract ended 0.3 percent higher at 3,235 rupees per 100 kg, while the October rapeseed contract dropped 0.14 percent to 4,226 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to produce 9 to 9.5 million tonnes of soybeans in 2015, down from an earlier estimate of over 10 million tonnes, due to erratic rainfall in the top two producing states.

* The key October soyoil contract was up 0.03 percent at 572.75 rupees per 10 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The October corn contract eased 0.07 percent to 1,399 rupees per 100 kg, while the October wheat contract closed 0.32 percent lower at 1,550 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)