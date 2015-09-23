MUMBAI, Sept 23 Indian soybean futures rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday on concerns over crop damage due to erratic weather in key growing states and on thin supplies.

* Soyoil rose tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed ended flat.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.28 percent higher at 3,244 rupees ($49.18) per 100 kg, while the October rapeseed contract finished unchanged at 4,226 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to produce 9 to 9.5 million tonnes of soybeans in 2015, down from an earlier estimate of over 10 million tonnes, due to erratic rainfall in the top two producing states.

* At 1218 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was up 0.58 percent at 575.35 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended gains into a second session on an improvement in demand and on concerns over the next year's production due to scanty rainfall.

* Thousands of acres of India's sugar crop are suffering severe damage from a faltering monsoon, with some farmers in the world's second-biggest grower forced to feed withered cane to cattle in the top producing state.

* The key October contract was quoted 0.12 percent higher at 2,477 rupees per 100 kg.

* India announced new rules on Friday making it compulsory for sugar producers to ramp up exports to at least 4 million tonnes in the forthcoming crushing season, up from 1.3 million tonnes in the current season, to cut stockpiles.

CORN, WHEAT

* The October corn contract closed unchanged at 1,399 rupees per 100 kg, while the October wheat contract closed 0.06 percent higher at 1,551 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 65.9606 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)