MUMBAI, Sept 23 Indian soybean futures rose for
a fourth straight session on Wednesday on concerns over crop
damage due to erratic weather in key growing states and on thin
supplies.
* Soyoil rose tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil, while
rapeseed ended flat.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.28 percent higher at
3,244 rupees ($49.18) per 100 kg, while the October rapeseed
contract finished unchanged at 4,226 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is likely to produce 9 to 9.5 million tonnes of
soybeans in 2015, down from an earlier estimate of over 10
million tonnes, due to erratic rainfall in the top two producing
states.
* At 1218 GMT, the key October soyoil contract was
up 0.58 percent at 575.35 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures extended gains into a second session on
an improvement in demand and on concerns over the next year's
production due to scanty rainfall.
* Thousands of acres of India's sugar crop are suffering
severe damage from a faltering monsoon, with some farmers in the
world's second-biggest grower forced to feed withered cane to
cattle in the top producing state.
* The key October contract was quoted 0.12 percent
higher at 2,477 rupees per 100 kg.
* India announced new rules on Friday making it compulsory
for sugar producers to ramp up exports to at least 4 million
tonnes in the forthcoming crushing season, up from 1.3 million
tonnes in the current season, to cut stockpiles.
CORN, WHEAT
* The October corn contract closed unchanged at
1,399 rupees per 100 kg, while the October wheat contract
closed 0.06 percent higher at 1,551 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 65.9606 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)