MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian sugar futures rose to
their highest level in a week on Friday on an expected rise in
demand due to forthcoming festivals and a delay in cane
crushing.
* The key October contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.63 percent at 3,608
Indian rupees ($65.1) per 100 kg, after hitting 3,614 rupees
earlier in the day.
* The western state of Maharashtra, the country's top sugar
producer, has decided to start crushing for the 2012/13 season
from Nov. 1, instead of Oct. 1, as cane has not developed well
due to water shortage.
* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which
will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November.
Sugar consumption usually rises during the festival period.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar edged
down 7 rupees to 3,575 rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS
Indian soyoil futures rose on Friday, supported by good
demand in the spot market and a rise in Malaysian palm oil,
while soybeans reversed gains on hopes of higher production.
* The October soyoil contract closed up 0.38 percent
at 778.7 rupees per 10 kg.
* The October soybeans contract fell 0.2 percent to
3,843 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed jumped 1.5
percent to 4,174 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's soybeans production in 2012/13 is likely to rise
to 11.8 million tonnes from 11 million tonnes in the current
year, JP Morgan said in a research report last week.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 2.15 rupees to 800.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged
up 8 rupees to 4,519 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 40 rupees to 4,185 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures, which fell in the
last three sessions, rose on Friday on expectations of a revival
in demand during the approaching festival season, though good
rains in key growing areas weighed on prices.
* The key October jeera contract closed up 0.88
percent at 13,945 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera was flat at
14,750 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
India's pepper futures reversed early losses to close up on
lower supplies in spot markets, though weak demand from overseas
markets and improved rains in key growing areas, which could
boost production, capped the gains.
* The key October contract ended up 0.17 percent at
43,385 rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand for Indian-origin pepper has been lower due to
higher supplies from Vietnam, the world's largest producer, at
comparatively low prices, traders said.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose
204 rupees to 41,586 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures jumped 2 percent on an expected fall in
output due to a decline in area under cultivation and rising
consumer demand from north India.
* The Oct. turmeric contract closed up 2 percent at
5,812 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 26 rupees to 5,661 rupees
per 100 kg on lower seeded area.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this
season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last
year.
CHANA
Indian chick peas, or chana, futures, which hit a two-month
low in the previous session, rose on Friday on expectations of a
rise in demand in the approaching festival season.
* Chana futures fell over 12 percent since Aug 17. as
revival of the monsoon after mid-August boosted prospects of
production of summer-sown pulses, weighing on prices of all
pulses including chana.
* Chana for October delivery closed up 0.63 percent
at 4,444 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 80 rupees to 4,550
rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 55.4100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)