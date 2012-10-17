MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian turmeric futures hit a
fresh contract low for the second day on Wednesday due to
mounting stocks, weak overseas sales and subdued domestic
demand.
* The November turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.48
percent at 5,198 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low
of 5,074 rupees earlier in the day.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric fell 82 rupees to 5,033 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on value buying
after the previous session's fall, supported by thin domestic
supplies, outweighing bearish spot markets.
* The November jeera contract closed up 2.61 percent
at 15,402 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 2.82 percent in the
previous session.
* In Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 93
rupees to 15,026 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures edged up due to thin supplies and depleting
stocks, though weak exports weighed on sentiments.
* The most-active November contract closed up 0.16
percent at 42,855 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 203 rupees to 42,029 rupees per
100 kg.
SOYOIL and OILSEEDS
Indian soybean futures slipped on rising supplies from the
new season crop and a strong rupee, while rapeseed eased due to
an expected rise in production after the top producing Rajasthan
state received higher-than-normal rainfall.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.
* The November soyoil contract closed up 0.35
percent at 652.35 rupees per 10 kg.
* The November soybean contract closed down 0.97
percent at 3,090 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased
0.21 percent to 4,237 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 2.45 rupees to 665.2 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell
35 rupees to 3,109 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 140 rupees to 4,225 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures were steady as the government's
pressure on mills to sell in higher quantities in October and
November negated a likely rise in demand due to festivals.
* The key November contract closed marginally up at
3,342 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar
edged down 17 rupees to 3,533 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in
November. Demand for sugar rises during these festivals.
CHANA
Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell as hopes of an
increase in the area under cultivation and a drop in demand at
higher prices weighed on sentiments, but traders expect buying
to improve during the coming festivals.
* The key November chana contract closed down 1.6
percent at 4,726 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 42 rupees to 4,758
rupees per 100 kg.
* Heavy rains in September increased the moisture in soil
and boosted the prospects of higher sowing of Chana.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)