MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian turmeric futures hit a fresh contract low for the second day on Wednesday due to mounting stocks, weak overseas sales and subdued domestic demand.

* The November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.48 percent at 5,198 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,074 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 82 rupees to 5,033 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on value buying after the previous session's fall, supported by thin domestic supplies, outweighing bearish spot markets.

* The November jeera contract closed up 2.61 percent at 15,402 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 2.82 percent in the previous session.

* In Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 93 rupees to 15,026 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged up due to thin supplies and depleting stocks, though weak exports weighed on sentiments.

* The most-active November contract closed up 0.16 percent at 42,855 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 203 rupees to 42,029 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL and OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures slipped on rising supplies from the new season crop and a strong rupee, while rapeseed eased due to an expected rise in production after the top producing Rajasthan state received higher-than-normal rainfall.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The November soyoil contract closed up 0.35 percent at 652.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* The November soybean contract closed down 0.97 percent at 3,090 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.21 percent to 4,237 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 2.45 rupees to 665.2 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 35 rupees to 3,109 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 140 rupees to 4,225 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were steady as the government's pressure on mills to sell in higher quantities in October and November negated a likely rise in demand due to festivals.

* The key November contract closed marginally up at 3,342 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar edged down 17 rupees to 3,533 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar rises during these festivals.

CHANA

Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell as hopes of an increase in the area under cultivation and a drop in demand at higher prices weighed on sentiments, but traders expect buying to improve during the coming festivals.

* The key November chana contract closed down 1.6 percent at 4,726 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 42 rupees to 4,758 rupees per 100 kg.

* Heavy rains in September increased the moisture in soil and boosted the prospects of higher sowing of Chana. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)