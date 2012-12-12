MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian soyoil and oilseeds
futures fell on Wednesday tracking softer global prices and on a
rise in supplies in local spot markets, boosted by a pickup in
soybean crushing.
* The January soyoil on India's National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.88 percent to 696.65 rupees
per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 0.30 percent to end at
3,315 rupees per 100 kg.
* January rapeseed closed 0.89 percent down at 4,107
rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
3.65 rupees to 724.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged down
1 rupee to 3,295 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed prices were flat at 4,225 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures closed marginally up in thin trade as
mills refrained from lowering prices despite weak retail demand
and as stockists were cautious due to the winter season.
* The key December contract closed up 0.09 percent
at 3,298 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar nudged up 3 rupees to 3,336 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell on expectations of higher output
from a likely rise in the area under cultivation, while
increased supply of imported pulses also weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
ended down 0.75 percent at 3,970 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 50 rupees to
4,150 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures fell 4 percent, the maximum daily
limit, as traders booked profits after prices hit a contract
high in the previous session.
* The mounting stocks and expectations of fresh supplies
from the new season crop that would arrive from January also
weighed on sentiment.
* The April turmeric contract ended down 3.8 percent
at 6,144 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower
circuit at 6,138 rupees. The contract had hit a high of 6,426
rupees on Tuesday.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric rose 11.5 rupees to 5,171.5 rupees on some demand from
buyers in north India.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures reversed early gains to close nearly
flat with weak overseas demand outweighing restricted spot
supplies as farmers held back their produce in anticipation of
better prices and thin carry-forward stocks.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX closed marginally down at 0.08 percent at 34,435 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 146 rupees to 38,705 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose tracking firm cues from the spot
market and on strong local demand, while the slow pace of sowing
in parts of Gujarat, the top producer, also supported.
* Jeera is a winter crop, the sowing of which continues
through December.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX closed up
0.74 percent at 15,500 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera rose 83 rupees to 14,988 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)