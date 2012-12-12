MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian soyoil and oilseeds futures fell on Wednesday tracking softer global prices and on a rise in supplies in local spot markets, boosted by a pickup in soybean crushing.

* The January soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.88 percent to 696.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 0.30 percent to end at 3,315 rupees per 100 kg.

* January rapeseed closed 0.89 percent down at 4,107 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 3.65 rupees to 724.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged down 1 rupee to 3,295 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed prices were flat at 4,225 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures closed marginally up in thin trade as mills refrained from lowering prices despite weak retail demand and as stockists were cautious due to the winter season.

* The key December contract closed up 0.09 percent at 3,298 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar nudged up 3 rupees to 3,336 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell on expectations of higher output from a likely rise in the area under cultivation, while increased supply of imported pulses also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery ended down 0.75 percent at 3,970 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 50 rupees to 4,150 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell 4 percent, the maximum daily limit, as traders booked profits after prices hit a contract high in the previous session.

* The mounting stocks and expectations of fresh supplies from the new season crop that would arrive from January also weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric contract ended down 3.8 percent at 6,144 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 6,138 rupees. The contract had hit a high of 6,426 rupees on Tuesday.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 11.5 rupees to 5,171.5 rupees on some demand from buyers in north India.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures reversed early gains to close nearly flat with weak overseas demand outweighing restricted spot supplies as farmers held back their produce in anticipation of better prices and thin carry-forward stocks.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX closed marginally down at 0.08 percent at 34,435 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 146 rupees to 38,705 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose tracking firm cues from the spot market and on strong local demand, while the slow pace of sowing in parts of Gujarat, the top producer, also supported.

* Jeera is a winter crop, the sowing of which continues through December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX closed up 0.74 percent at 15,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 83 rupees to 14,988 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)