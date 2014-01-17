MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian soybean and soyoil futures eased on Friday on sluggish demand, a stronger rupee and as a drop in U.S. soybean futures hurt sentiment.

* The key February soybean contract ended down 0.67 percent at 3,692 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The February soyoil contract eased 0.27 percent to 676.20 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April ended up 0.47 percent at 3,423 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans edged up 2 rupees to 3,793 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while soyoil eased by 2.4 rupees to 689.65 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed rose 7 rupees to 3,614 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady as sluggish demand offset a drop in production and on expectations of export incentives for mills to produce raw sugar for exports.

* The key February contract edged up 0.07 percent at 2,760 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* India will consider providing incentives for production of raw sugar up to 4 million tonnes for exports in the next cabinet meeting, the food minister said on Thursday, as part of efforts to stop adding to massive mounds of the refined grade which are piling up because of low prices.

* Spot sugar fell 6 rupees at 2,781 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on some lower-level buying, supported by improved demand from stockists and the food sector though expectations of higher production and large stocks capped the gains.

* The February contract ended up 2.72 percent at 5,280 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 3.11 percent in the previous session.

* At Jodhpur, guar seed fell 17 rupees to 5,161 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on some value buying supported by concerns over the quality of the crop in the top producer Madhya Pradesh though higher stocks from the old crop and increased area under cultivation weighed on sentiment.

* The February chana contract rose 0.13 percent to 3,107 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 20 rupees to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures dropped on supplies from the new season harvest and higher carry-forward stocks amid sluggish local demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 1.07 percent to 6,676 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state, spot turmeric fell 29 rupees to 5,876 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on some fresh export demand though increased acreage and prospects of higher production weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was up 0.24 percent at 12,575 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 27 rupees to 12,701 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)