MUMBAI, March 29 An Indian industry body has
asked the commodities market regulator to allow trading in guar
futures contracts till April 20, the normal expiry date of the
contracts, after it was banned on complaints of price
manipulation.
The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India
(ASSOCHAM), in a statement, said that banning futures trade in
guar was against the interests of small traders, hedgers and
farmers.
India's NCDEX suspended from March 27 all outstanding
positions in guar gum and guar seed contracts and said these
will be settled at Tuesday's closing price.
"The FMC should order investigation into accounts of 20 top
traders who have benefited from the receipts of m-to-m payments
(mark to market) from small traders and hedgers," said S.K.
Jindal, chairman of investments committee at ASSOCHAM, referring
to the Forwards Market Commission.
Guar gum and guar seed prices have risen more than 10 fold
in last one year. NCDEX accounts for more than 95 percent of
guar volumes in India, which meets about 80 percent of world
demand for guar. The gum extracted from guar seed is used as a
controlling agent in crude oil drilling, among other industrial
uses.
ASSOCHAM has also urged the government to investigate
widespread manipulation by some traders at NCDEX and has accused
the exchange and FMC of lax regulatory oversight.
Jindal said that manipulations and heavy speculative
transactions have also taken place in agricultural commodities
like cereals, sugar and pulses and the FMC has not been able to
ensure fair and transparent working of the NCDEX.
An NCDEX official said allowing contracts to trade on the
exchange was the regulator's prerogative.
"The new (guar) crop year contracts can be expected to trade
based on approvals for the same from the regulatory decisions in
this regard," said Vijay Kumar, chief business officer with
NCDEX.
Kumar said lack of stocks and low liquidity had led to
restrictions on guar trading from the current crop.
Both the FMC and NCDEX have denied any laxity in oversight.
"Wherever any exuberance is witnessed in the trading of the
contracts in the exchange, timely and appropriate action has
been taken by the FMC and the exchange," NCDEX said in a
statement late Wednesday.
FMC Chairman Ramesh Abhishek said that the regulator was
comprehensively investigating the huge price rise in many
commodities over the past few months.
"I do not completely agree that FMC is not capable of
regulating the commodities market," Abhishek told TV channel
CNBC Awaaz on Thursday.
