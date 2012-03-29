MUMBAI, March 29 An Indian industry body has asked the commodities market regulator to allow trading in guar futures contracts till April 20, the normal expiry date of the contracts, after it was banned on complaints of price manipulation.

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), in a statement, said that banning futures trade in guar was against the interests of small traders, hedgers and farmers.

India's NCDEX suspended from March 27 all outstanding positions in guar gum and guar seed contracts and said these will be settled at Tuesday's closing price.

"The FMC should order investigation into accounts of 20 top traders who have benefited from the receipts of m-to-m payments (mark to market) from small traders and hedgers," said S.K. Jindal, chairman of investments committee at ASSOCHAM, referring to the Forwards Market Commission.

Guar gum and guar seed prices have risen more than 10 fold in last one year. NCDEX accounts for more than 95 percent of guar volumes in India, which meets about 80 percent of world demand for guar. The gum extracted from guar seed is used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, among other industrial uses.

ASSOCHAM has also urged the government to investigate widespread manipulation by some traders at NCDEX and has accused the exchange and FMC of lax regulatory oversight.

Jindal said that manipulations and heavy speculative transactions have also taken place in agricultural commodities like cereals, sugar and pulses and the FMC has not been able to ensure fair and transparent working of the NCDEX.

An NCDEX official said allowing contracts to trade on the exchange was the regulator's prerogative.

"The new (guar) crop year contracts can be expected to trade based on approvals for the same from the regulatory decisions in this regard," said Vijay Kumar, chief business officer with NCDEX.

Kumar said lack of stocks and low liquidity had led to restrictions on guar trading from the current crop.

Both the FMC and NCDEX have denied any laxity in oversight.

"Wherever any exuberance is witnessed in the trading of the contracts in the exchange, timely and appropriate action has been taken by the FMC and the exchange," NCDEX said in a statement late Wednesday.

FMC Chairman Ramesh Abhishek said that the regulator was comprehensively investigating the huge price rise in many commodities over the past few months.

"I do not completely agree that FMC is not capable of regulating the commodities market," Abhishek told TV channel CNBC Awaaz on Thursday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)