MUMBAI, July 3 Indian turmeric futures fell as much as 2.5 percent on Tuesday on panic selling after an imposition of 20 percent additional margins from Friday.

* The most-active turmeric for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.65 percent lower at 4,170 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,132 rupees.

* The NCDEX has imposed a 20 percent additional margin on the long and short side of turmeric contracts, effective Friday.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 25.05 rupees to 3,729.30 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures also ended lower on weak export demand, though slack supplies and dwindling stocks limited the downtrend.

* The most-traded pepper for July delivery ended 0.70 percent down at 40,715 rupees per 100 kg. In Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 85.8 rupees to 40,197.5 rupees.

* Overseas sales have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is being offered at a premium compared to other suppliers.

JEERA

Indian jeera or cumin seeds also ended lower on expected fall in overseas demand.

* The most-active jeera for July delivery ended 0.79 percent lower at 13,542.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 45.2 rupees to 14,001 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Soybean ended steady, while soyoil and rapeseed ended a tad lower weighed by a stronger rupee, though firm overseas market kept the downside limited.

* The most-active soybean for August delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.02 percent lower at 4,022 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil for August delivery ended 0.66 percent lower at 765.40 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed for August delivery ended 0.47 percent lower at 3,982 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 2.15 rupees to be at 751.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 9 rupees to 3,957 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 10 rupees to 3,870 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures ended a tad lower, though off early lows, helped by improved local demand ahead of the key festivals.

* The most-active chana for August delivery ended 0.92 percent lower at 4,446 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,431 rupees. In Delhi spot market, chana fell 25.95 rupees to 4,464.05 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana production in the current crop year, ending in June, is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)