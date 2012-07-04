MUMBAI, July 4 Indian soybean futures hit a record high on Wednesday following gains in the world market on concerns over the crop in the United States and delayed sowing in India due to weak rainfall in the key growing region.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures also rose, tracking gains in the world market.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.64 percent at 4,088 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,092 rupees earlier.

* The August soyoil contract rose 0.70 percent to end at 770.80 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed contract rose 1.53 percent to 4,043 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 1.05 rupees to 750.75 rupees per 10 kg on weak demand, while soybean rose 41 rupees to 3,998 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 25 rupees to 3,895 per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures gained as farmers in the major growing regions are expected to cut the area under cultivation because of unattractive prices.

* The August contract on the NCDEX ended 0.91 percent higher at 4,208 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 58.5 rupees to 3,768 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up due to subdued rains that could hurt the growth of the crop and on hopes of a pickup in demand ahead of the festive season amid thin domestic supplies.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX was up 0.30 percent at 41,245 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 58.5 rupees to 40,256 rupees.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to a decline in the daily spot supplies and on domestic demand.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX rose 2.88 percent to 14,367.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 142 rupees to 14,143 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended higher on hopes of a pickup in demand ahead of the festive season amid thin supplies in the spot market, while weak monsoon rains also aided sentiment.

* Chana for August delivery the NCDEX ended 2.09 percent higher at 4,539 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 14 rupees to 4,450 rupees per 100 kg on a slowdown in purchases at higher prices. Spot prices have risen more than 5 percent since June 15.

SUGAR

India sugar futures rose, tracking a firm trend in the spot markets, where lower than expected non-levy quota and an improvement in demand pushed the prices up.

* The key August contract on the NCDEX ended 2.88 percent higher at 3,073 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar rose 61.55 rupees to 3,120.55 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, the top producer. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)