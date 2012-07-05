MUMBAI, July 5 Indian soybean futures extended gains for the second successive day to hit a record high on Thursday, lifted by concerns over U.S. output due to dry weather and a delay in sowing in India because of the poor monsoon so far.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures also rose, tracking gains in soybeans and on a weak rupee.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.27 percent at 4,181 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,211 rupees earlier.

* The August soyoil contract edged up 1.60 percent to end at 783.15 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.38 percent to 4,099 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, spot price of soyoil rose 7.25 rupees to 758 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 86 rupees to 4,084 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 131 rupees to 3,981 per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures erased early gains to end lower as traders chose to book profits after sugar hit a new contract high early on Thursday.

* However, improved demand in the physical market and poor rains in key growing areas which could trim output at the beginning of the next marketing year, restricted the downside.

* The key August sugar contract on the NCDEX fell 0.29 percent to close at 3,068 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new contract high at 3,100 rupees earlier in the day.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state rose 55.15 rupees to 3,175.7 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is just a correction from the higher levels. The trend is still firm because of lower production estimates," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended weak as traders booked profit after a sharp rise in the previous session, though improved spot demand supported prices.

* Chana for August delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.24 percent to close at 4,528 rupees per 100 kg. It had risen 2 percent in the last session.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 50 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.

SPICES

Turmeric futures rose for a second straight session on expectation of a drop in sowing area in the major growing regions because of unattractive prices.

* The August contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.38 percent at 4,266 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 60 rupees to 3,828 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures gained due to in dwindling domestic inventory and weak supplies from major producers the global market.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX closed 0.81 percent higher at 41,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 263 rupees to 40,519 rupees.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher due to a fall in domestic spot supplies and fresh export enquiries.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX rose 1.36 percent to close at 14,562.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 204 rupees to 14,347 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)