MUMBAI, July 9 Indian soybean futures jumped nearly 3 percent on Monday to hit a record high, tracking a rally in the U.S. market due to dry weather and as a weak rupee bolstered sentiment.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 3 percent at 4,318.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 4,345 rupees per 100 kg.

* The August soyoil contract rose 1.31 percent to end at 793 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed climbed 1.75 percent to end at 4,179 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 10.4 rupees at 773.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 97 rupees to 4,211 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 110 rupees to 4,092 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended lower on profit-taking after hitting a fresh contract high.

* Chana for August delivery on NCDEX closed down 0.12 percent at 4,615 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 4,677 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Some traders chose to book profit after a recent rally in prices, though overall fundamentals for the commodity are bullish and prices may rise again in the next session," said Ranjit Mankharia, a Bikaner-based trader.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 109 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICERS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures touched a new contract high on strong demand from overseas and local buyers ahead of the festive season, outweighing an increase in domestic supplies after a recent rise in prices.

* The August jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.1 percent to 15,420 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 15,480 ru p ees.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 511.5 rupees to 14,889 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures also hit a contract high on slow progress of sowing due to weak rainfall so far and expectations of a drop in sowing area in the major growing regions due to unattractive prices.

* The August contract on the NCDEX closed up 3.6 percent at 4,646 rupees per 100 kg after hitting 4,664 rupees, which is a new contract high.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 162 rupees to 4,114 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose due to slack spot supplies and dwindling domestic stocks while subdued rains boosted sentiment.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX closed up 2.5 percent at 43,365 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 542 rupees to 41,050 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures hit a contract high on good demand in the physical market and lower rains in key growing areas, which could trim output in the next season that begins on October 1.

* The key August contract on NCDEX closed up 1.5 percent at 3,115 rupees after hitting a high of 3,128 rupees, a level last seen in December 2010.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar was little changed at 3,163 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)