MUMBAI, July 10 Indian soybean futures closed up in choppy trade on Tuesday after hitting a record high, while soyoil dropped marginally tracking a fall in Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed rose on good demand for meal.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.46 percent at 4,338 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,362.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* The August soyoil contract fell 0.1 percent to 792.5 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 1.81 percent to 4,255 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 75 paisa at 774.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 41 rupees to 4,252 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 67 rupees to 4,161 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged up on a weak monsoon that could hurt sowing of summer-sown pulses and local demand ahead of the festive season, though some profit-taking restricted the upside.

* Chana for August delivery edged up 1.15 percent to 4,668 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 16 rupees to 4,583 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures in India hit a new contract high for a second straight day on Tuesday on tepid sowing due to weak rainfall and a likely drop in area under cultivation after prices fell sharply this season.

* The August contract closed up 3.94 percent at 4,842 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 4,852 rupees earlier in the day.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures retreated from a fresh contract high hit early in the day on some profit-taking, outweighing fresh exports and improved demand from local buyers.

* The August jeera contract closed up 0.29 percent at 15,465 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat, jeera rose 68 rupees to 15,036 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell as traders chose to cash out gains after a recent rally in prices, though a squeeze in supplies and dwindling domestic inventory limited the downside.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX fell 1.37 percent to 42,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 212 rupees to 41,305 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures closed nearly flat after hitting a new contract high in choppy trade on Tuesday, as profit-taking was balanced by demand driven by worries that poor monsoon rains in key growing regions could hit output in the season beginning on October 1.

* The key sugar August contract on the NCDEX closed marginally up at 3,117 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing western state of Maharashtra rose 13 rupees to 3,086 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)