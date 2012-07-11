MUMBAI, July 11 Indian soybean futures closed marginally up on Wednesday as traders await a key demand-supply report, while soyoil eased tracking a drop in Malaysian palm oil.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.18 percent at 4,346 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,370 rupees earlier.

* The August soyoil contract fell 0.32 percent to 789.95 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged down 0.58 percent to 4,230 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.6 rupees at 774.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 8 rupees to 4,260 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 36 rupees to 4,125 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell on improvement in the monsoon rains that could aid sowing of summer-sown pulses, triggering selling that offset local demand ahead of the festive season.

* Chana for August delivery ended down 0.77 percent at 4,632 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 38 rupees to 4,619 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on profit-taking after rising 5.5 percent this month, though improvement in consumer demand with the approaching festival season kept prices firm in the physical market.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 1.28 percent at 3,077 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 44 rupees to 3,127 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures retreated from a fresh contract high hit early in the day on profit-taking after a sharp gain in prices.

* The August contract closed down 2.89 percent at 4,702 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 4,886 rupees.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was almost steady at 4,157 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell despite fresh export enquiries as traders cashed out gains, following rains in some parts of Gujarat state, the country's top producer.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 1.70 percent to 15,202 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 112 rupees to 14,924 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures traded higher on thin domestic supplies and less inventory with major cultivating countries.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 0.24 percent to 42,875 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper was steady at 41,306 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)