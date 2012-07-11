MUMBAI, July 11 Indian soybean futures closed
marginally up on Wednesday as traders await a key demand-supply
report, while soyoil eased tracking a drop in Malaysian palm
oil.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.18 percent at 4,346
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,370 rupees
earlier.
* The August soyoil contract fell 0.32 percent to
789.95 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged down 0.58
percent to 4,230 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 0.6 rupees at 774.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose
by 8 rupees to 4,260 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 36 rupees to 4,125 per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell on improvement in the monsoon
rains that could aid sowing of summer-sown pulses, triggering
selling that offset local demand ahead of the festive season.
* Chana for August delivery ended down 0.77 percent
at 4,632 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 38 rupees to 4,619
rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell on profit-taking after rising 5.5
percent this month, though improvement in consumer demand with
the approaching festival season kept prices firm in the physical
market.
* The key August contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 1.28 percent at
3,077 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 44 rupees to 3,127 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
India's turmeric futures retreated from a fresh contract
high hit early in the day on profit-taking after a sharp gain in
prices.
* The August contract closed down 2.89 percent at
4,702 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 4,886
rupees.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric was almost steady at 4,157 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell despite fresh export
enquiries as traders cashed out gains, following rains in some
parts of Gujarat state, the country's top producer.
* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was down
1.70 percent to 15,202 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, jeera fell 112 rupees to 14,924 rupees per 100
kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures traded higher on thin domestic supplies and
less inventory with major cultivating countries.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose
0.24 percent to 42,875 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, spot pepper was steady at 41,306 rupees.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)