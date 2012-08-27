MUMBAI Aug 27 Indian soyoil futures ended lower, after hitting a record following gains in the world market due to a drought in the United States and as a drop in the rupee made edible oil imports expensive.

* Soybean rose more than 1 percent on an intra-day basis, but gains were capped by an expected rise in local supplies from October due to higher sowing.

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.48 percent lower at 808.10 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 821.2 rupees earlier in the day.

* The October soybean contract rose 0.26 percent to end at 4,008 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed ended 0.51 percent lower at 4,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.35 rupees to 797.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 6 rupees to 4,595 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan was at 4,384.60 rupees per 100 kg, down 25 rupees.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures dropped more than 3 percent on Monday as improved rains raised hopes of a better sowing season in October while a drop in the spot demand also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana for September delivery on the NCDEX closed down 3.18 percent at 4,595 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 44 rupees to 4,811.35 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have been receiving good rains, while parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka states are likely to get rains in the next 2-3 days, the weather office said on its website.

SUGAR

Sugar futures ended flat as concerns over output due to poor rainfall in key cane growing states was offset by weak demand in the spot market and additional supply of non-levy sugar for the September quarter.

* The key September contract on the NCDEX edged 0.03 percent lower to end at 3,419 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state dropped 20 rupees to 3,620 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key cane-growing central part of Maharashtra has so far received 32 percent lower rainfall than average, fuelling concerns over production in the country's top sugar producing state.

* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose more than 1 percent due to a decline in the area under cultivation and on fresh export enquiries.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.53 percent at 5,986 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 79 rupees to 5,495.65 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season following a sharp fall in prices that started last year.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose as thin supplies from farmers in the spot market and dwindling stocks supported buying, though weak overseas sales limited the upside.

* Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of $800-$1,200 per tonne in the global market compared to competitors.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.42 percent at 41,795 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 25.7 rupees to 41,088.2 rupees.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as rains in top producer Gujarat state raised hopes of better sowing in the crop season, while a decline in spot demand also weighed.

* Gujarat has been receiving good rains and the trend is expected to continue for the next 2-3 days, the weather office said.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX ended down 3.43 percent at 14,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 277.4 rupees to 15,736.3 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)