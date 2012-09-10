MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday due to increased supplies, coupled with a pickup in rainfall across leading pulses-growing states.

* The most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 2.75 percent at 4,711 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 97.80 rupees to 4,740.65 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.82 million hectares by Sep. 6, down from 10.44 million hectares a year earlier.

OILSEEDS

Soybeans rose more than one percent on expectations following a rise in overseas prices, while rapeseed futures fell on a likely rise in acreage as top producing Rajasthan state received good rainfall in the past fortnight.

* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 10.69 million hectares as of Sept. 6, compared with 10.33 million hectares a year earlier, the farm ministry data showed.

* October rapeseed slipped 0.39 percent to end at 4,121 rupees per 100 kg. Soyoil for October ended 0.58 percent higher at 784.10 rupees per 10 kg, while the October soybean contract ended 1.31 percent higher at 3,798.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.30 rupees to 800.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 20 rupees to 4,476 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 72.50 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged higher on healthy demand in the spot markets due to festivals and an estimated drop in output in the next crop season.

* The key October contract on the NCDEX ended 0.23 percent higher at 3,563 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 10.90 rupees to 3,466.35 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar output in 2012/13 is expected to fall to 24 million tonnes, down from an earlier estimate of 25 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills' Association (ISMA) said, weighing on sentiment.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures bounced back from a new contract low hit early on Monday on value buying, offsetting rains in top producer Gujarat state which improved prospects for the sowing season.

* Rains in Gujarat were above normal in the week to Sept. 5 and more rains are expected in the next 2-3 days, the weather office said on its website. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.24 percent at 14,032.50 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,680 rupees.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 33.5 rupees to 14,871.5 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended lower as higher prices dampened demand in the local and overseas markets, while improved rains also weighed.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX ended 0.57 percent down at 42,895 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 337.4 rupees to 41,067.6 rupees per 100 kg.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium in the global market compared with competitors.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to rains over parts of Andhra Pradesh, the top producer of the spice, and on a drop in overseas enquiries.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 0.39 percent to 5,640 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 122.10 rupees to 5,460.30 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)