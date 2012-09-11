MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures fell about 4 percent on Tuesday on hopes of higher
sowing this season due to a pick-up in rainfall across leading
pulses-growing regions and a drop in domestic demand.
* The most-active chana contract for October delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) ended at 4,523 rupees per 100 kg, down 3.99 percent, its
maximum permissible daily limit.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 115.65 rupees to
4,625 rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.82 million
hectares by Sept. 6, down from 10.44 million hectares a year
ago.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended a tad higher helped by value buying
after a 11.6 percent fall in prices since late July, while
higher supplies in the spot market and a pick-up in rains kept
the upside limited.
* Domestic supplies at the Erode market in Tamil Nadu stood
at 6,500 bags of 70 kg each, as compared with 4,000 bags on
Monday, traders said.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
0.46 percent higher at 5,666 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 32.10 rupees to 5,492.40
rupees per 100 kg on lower seeded area.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell on weak overseas demand but thin spot
supplies and dwindling stocks restricted the fall.
* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX
ended 0.69 percent down at 42,600 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi,a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper fell
26.5 rupees to 41,041.1 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to lower-level buying
after a recent fall in prices while thin spot supplies and
domestic buying provided support.
* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.59 percent at 14,115 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has
fallen 15 percent since the start of August.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 29.8 rupees
to 14,841.7 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures ended steady as profit-taking outweighed an
improvement in demand in spot markets due to festivals and an
estimated drop in the next season's production.
* The key October contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.11 percent at 3,559
rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 29 rupees to 3,592 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Festival demand is supporting spot prices," said Ashok
Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association. "But
in medium term prices are unlikely to rise sharply. Sharp price
will prompt the government to raise supplies for December
quarter."
* India's sugar output in 2012/13 is expected to fall to 24
million tonnes, down from an earlier estimate of 25 million
tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills' Association (ISMA) said in a
statement on Monday.
* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which
will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November.
Sugar consumption usually rises during the festival period.
* An expert panel set up in January to study the lifting of
sugar sector curbs will soon submit its report, Food Minister K.
V. Thomas said on Tuesday.
OILSEEDS
Oilseeds and soyoil ended a tad lower weighed by similar
leads in the global markets and expected rise in local soybean
production.
* CBOT soybean was 0.33 percent down at $17.13 per
bushel, while Malaysian palm oil ended 0.61 percent
lower.
* The October soybean contract eased 0.40 percent to
end at 3,743.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed
slipped 1.24 percent to end at 4,070 rupees per 100 kg.
* The October soyoil contract ended down 0.70
percent at 778.60 rupees per 10 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
4.05 rupees to 796.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 22
rupees to 4,454 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 200 rupees to 4,100 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million
hectares as of Sept.6, compared with 10.33 million hectares a
year earlier, the farm ministry data showed.
* The country's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to
rise to 11.8 million tonnes from 11 million tonnes in the
current year, J P Morgan said in a research report last week.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)