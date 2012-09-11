MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell about 4 percent on Tuesday on hopes of higher sowing this season due to a pick-up in rainfall across leading pulses-growing regions and a drop in domestic demand.

* The most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 4,523 rupees per 100 kg, down 3.99 percent, its maximum permissible daily limit.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 115.65 rupees to 4,625 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.82 million hectares by Sept. 6, down from 10.44 million hectares a year ago.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended a tad higher helped by value buying after a 11.6 percent fall in prices since late July, while higher supplies in the spot market and a pick-up in rains kept the upside limited.

* Domestic supplies at the Erode market in Tamil Nadu stood at 6,500 bags of 70 kg each, as compared with 4,000 bags on Monday, traders said.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 0.46 percent higher at 5,666 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 32.10 rupees to 5,492.40 rupees per 100 kg on lower seeded area.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell on weak overseas demand but thin spot supplies and dwindling stocks restricted the fall.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX ended 0.69 percent down at 42,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi,a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper fell 26.5 rupees to 41,041.1 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to lower-level buying after a recent fall in prices while thin spot supplies and domestic buying provided support.

* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.59 percent at 14,115 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has fallen 15 percent since the start of August.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 29.8 rupees to 14,841.7 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures ended steady as profit-taking outweighed an improvement in demand in spot markets due to festivals and an estimated drop in the next season's production.

* The key October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.11 percent at 3,559 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 29 rupees to 3,592 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Festival demand is supporting spot prices," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association. "But in medium term prices are unlikely to rise sharply. Sharp price will prompt the government to raise supplies for December quarter."

* India's sugar output in 2012/13 is expected to fall to 24 million tonnes, down from an earlier estimate of 25 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills' Association (ISMA) said in a statement on Monday.

* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Sugar consumption usually rises during the festival period.

* An expert panel set up in January to study the lifting of sugar sector curbs will soon submit its report, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said on Tuesday.

OILSEEDS

Oilseeds and soyoil ended a tad lower weighed by similar leads in the global markets and expected rise in local soybean production.

* CBOT soybean was 0.33 percent down at $17.13 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil ended 0.61 percent lower.

* The October soybean contract eased 0.40 percent to end at 3,743.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed slipped 1.24 percent to end at 4,070 rupees per 100 kg.

* The October soyoil contract ended down 0.70 percent at 778.60 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 4.05 rupees to 796.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 22 rupees to 4,454 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 200 rupees to 4,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million hectares as of Sept.6, compared with 10.33 million hectares a year earlier, the farm ministry data showed.

* The country's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise to 11.8 million tonnes from 11 million tonnes in the current year, J P Morgan said in a research report last week. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)