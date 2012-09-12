MUMBAI, Sept 12 Chick peas, or chana, futures
rebounded from the previous day's 4 percent fall on
short-covering, though analysts said the trend is down due to
expectations of higher rabi sowing.
* The most-active chana contract for October delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) ended up 1.3 percent at 4,582 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana ended 28.85 rupees higher
at 4,653.85 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The overall trend is down in chana," said Shikha Mittal,
an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
Selling is advised at 4,650-4,680, targeting 4,460, with a
stop loss of 4,800 rupees, said Mittal.
* Monsoon rains have raised hopes of higher acreage of
chana, which is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
OILSEEDS
Oilseeds and soyoil ended higher following gains in overseas
prices, though hopes of a bumper local soybean crop kept a lid
on gains.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended up 0.38 percent,
while U.S. soybean was up 1.47 percent at $17.21-1/2 per
bushel.
* The October soybean contract ended up 0.33 percent
to 3,795 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed climbed 1.18
percent to 4,118 rupees per 100 kg.
* The October soyoil contract was up 0.71 percent at
773.10 rupees per 10 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
1.10 rupees to 798 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 43
rupees to 4,497 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 100 rupees to 4,200 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose, tracking a firm spot market, thin
supplies and dwindling stocks.
* The most-active October contract on NCDEX ended
1.08 percent up at 43,060 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose
183.9 rupees to 41,225 rupees per 100 kg.
* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is
offered at a premium in the global market compared with
competitors.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended a tad higher as a decline in area
under cultivation and some improvement in domestic demand
supported buying.
* However, improved rainfall and weak overseas demand
restricted the upside.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
up 0.14 percent at 5,674 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 95.60 rupees to 5,588
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as rains in Gujarat, a
key producing state, brightened sowing prospects, though lower
supplies in the spot market during the lean season kept the
downside limited.
* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX ended
1.31 percent lower at 13,930 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 16 rupees to
14,858 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
SUGAR
Sugar futures eased for a second session as improved rains
in cane growing areas buoyed the crop's prospects amid
lacklustre demand in the spot markets, though traders expect
prices to recover soon on account of festivals.
* The key October contract on the NCDEX ended down
0.67 percent at 3,535 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra
state, sugar fell 9.35 rupees to 3,481.90 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)