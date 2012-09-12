MUMBAI, Sept 12 Chick peas, or chana, futures rebounded from the previous day's 4 percent fall on short-covering, though analysts said the trend is down due to expectations of higher rabi sowing.

* The most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.3 percent at 4,582 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana ended 28.85 rupees higher at 4,653.85 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The overall trend is down in chana," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

Selling is advised at 4,650-4,680, targeting 4,460, with a stop loss of 4,800 rupees, said Mittal.

* Monsoon rains have raised hopes of higher acreage of chana, which is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

OILSEEDS

Oilseeds and soyoil ended higher following gains in overseas prices, though hopes of a bumper local soybean crop kept a lid on gains.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended up 0.38 percent, while U.S. soybean was up 1.47 percent at $17.21-1/2 per bushel.

* The October soybean contract ended up 0.33 percent to 3,795 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed climbed 1.18 percent to 4,118 rupees per 100 kg.

* The October soyoil contract was up 0.71 percent at 773.10 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 1.10 rupees to 798 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 43 rupees to 4,497 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 100 rupees to 4,200 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose, tracking a firm spot market, thin supplies and dwindling stocks.

* The most-active October contract on NCDEX ended 1.08 percent up at 43,060 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose 183.9 rupees to 41,225 rupees per 100 kg.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium in the global market compared with competitors.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended a tad higher as a decline in area under cultivation and some improvement in domestic demand supported buying.

* However, improved rainfall and weak overseas demand restricted the upside.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.14 percent at 5,674 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 95.60 rupees to 5,588 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as rains in Gujarat, a key producing state, brightened sowing prospects, though lower supplies in the spot market during the lean season kept the downside limited.

* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 1.31 percent lower at 13,930 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 16 rupees to 14,858 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

SUGAR

Sugar futures eased for a second session as improved rains in cane growing areas buoyed the crop's prospects amid lacklustre demand in the spot markets, though traders expect prices to recover soon on account of festivals.

* The key October contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.67 percent at 3,535 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 9.35 rupees to 3,481.90 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)