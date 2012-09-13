MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures fell on Thursday, extending losses to their lowest level
in more than 11 weeks as a revival in rains raised prospects of
higher sowing in the crop season from October, offsetting spot
demand ahead of festivals.
* The most-active chana contract for October delivery
on the NCDEX ended down 3.62 percent at 4,416 rupees per
100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,399 rupees, a level last seen
on June 23. In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 23.85 rupees to
4,630 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
* India's drought has abated with a late revival in monsoon
rains narrowing the shortfall from averages to just 8 percent in
the season so far, farm minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures also fell as improved rains in
top producing Gujarat state triggered selling, but some local
demand restricted the downside.
* India's drought has abated with a late revival in monsoon
rains narrowing the shortfall to just 8 percent in the season so
far, farm minister Sharad Pawar said.
* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX ended down
0.77 percent at 13,822.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 97.5 rupees
to 14,750 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose on a squeeze in supplies but improved
rains and sluggish overseas demand limited the upside.
* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX rose
0.58 percent to end at 43,310 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose
158.3 rupees to 41,383.3 rupees per 100 kg.
* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is
offered at a premium in the global market compared with
competitors.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on lower area under cultivation and
some demand from buyers in north India, however, improved
rainfall and weak overseas demand restricted the upside.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
up 0.42 percent at 5,698 rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this
season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last
year.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is
harvested after nine months.
SUGAR
Sugar futures ended a tad higher in anticipation of domestic
festival demand, though adequate supplies limited the upside.
* The key October contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.42 percent at 3,550 Indian rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 4.65 rupees to 3,486.55 rupees per 100 kg.
* In August, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional
non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the
previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.
OILSEEDS
Soyoil futures ended steady as an expected rise in demand
due to festivals outweighed a drop in overseas palm oil prices,
while rapeseed fell on an anticipated rise in acreage due to
conducive weather and lucrative price.
* Soybeans edged higher on thin supplies, though a likely
rise in output capped the upside.
* The October soyoil contract ended up 0.34 percent
at 775.70 rupees per 10 kg.
* The October soybeans contract rose 1.54 percent to
end at 3,853.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed ended
0.15 percent down at 4,112 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
steady at 798 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 14 rupees
to 4,511 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 4,225 rupees per 100 kg.
