MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Thursday, extending losses to their lowest level in more than 11 weeks as a revival in rains raised prospects of higher sowing in the crop season from October, offsetting spot demand ahead of festivals.

* The most-active chana contract for October delivery on the NCDEX ended down 3.62 percent at 4,416 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,399 rupees, a level last seen on June 23. In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 23.85 rupees to 4,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* India's drought has abated with a late revival in monsoon rains narrowing the shortfall from averages to just 8 percent in the season so far, farm minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures also fell as improved rains in top producing Gujarat state triggered selling, but some local demand restricted the downside.

* India's drought has abated with a late revival in monsoon rains narrowing the shortfall to just 8 percent in the season so far, farm minister Sharad Pawar said.

* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.77 percent at 13,822.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 97.5 rupees to 14,750 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose on a squeeze in supplies but improved rains and sluggish overseas demand limited the upside.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX rose 0.58 percent to end at 43,310 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose 158.3 rupees to 41,383.3 rupees per 100 kg.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium in the global market compared with competitors.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on lower area under cultivation and some demand from buyers in north India, however, improved rainfall and weak overseas demand restricted the upside.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.42 percent at 5,698 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last year.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is harvested after nine months.

SUGAR

Sugar futures ended a tad higher in anticipation of domestic festival demand, though adequate supplies limited the upside.

* The key October contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.42 percent at 3,550 Indian rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 4.65 rupees to 3,486.55 rupees per 100 kg.

* In August, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

OILSEEDS

Soyoil futures ended steady as an expected rise in demand due to festivals outweighed a drop in overseas palm oil prices, while rapeseed fell on an anticipated rise in acreage due to conducive weather and lucrative price.

* Soybeans edged higher on thin supplies, though a likely rise in output capped the upside.

* The October soyoil contract ended up 0.34 percent at 775.70 rupees per 10 kg.

* The October soybeans contract rose 1.54 percent to end at 3,853.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed ended 0.15 percent down at 4,112 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 798 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 14 rupees to 4,511 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 4,225 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)