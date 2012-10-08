MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian soybean futures fell on Monday on rising supplies from the new season crop and as a drop in the world markets depressed sentiment further. Rapeseed ended higher on depleting stocks and good demand.

* The November soybean contract on the India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.03 percent lower at 3,093.00 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed was 1.70 percent up at 4,005 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November soyoil contract ended down 0.77 percent at 620.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.95 percent at 2,368 ringgit per tonne at 1155 GMT, while U.S. soybeans eased 0.68 percent to $15.41 per bushel.

* Key spot markets in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the top two soybeans producing states, have started receiving supplies from the new season crop.

* Oil millers are aggressively crushing new season crop as they try to sell soyoil during the festival period, dealers said.

* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these festivals.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes on the back of higher acreage and better per hectare yields, an industry body said earlier this month.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil ended flat at 656.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 6 rupees to 3,098 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 175 rupees to 4,150 rupees.

SUGAR

Sugar futures ended a tad lower, weighed by higher supplies and a drop in overseas prices, but hopes of an improvement in demand due to festivals limited the downside.

* The key November contract ended 0.33 percent lower at 3,317 rupees per 100 kg. At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar ended 8.75 rupees lower at 3,496.65 rupees per 100 kg.

* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during these festivals.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on hopes of a pick-up in local buying from millers and retailers in the festive season amid thin spot supplies.

* The key November chana contract ended up 2.20 percent at 4,411 rupees per 100 kg. In the Delhi spot market, chana ended up 50 rupees at 4,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, prospects of higher crop sowing due to revived monsoon rains are seen weighing on the sentiment.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on some improvement in local demand due to the festive season, marginal fresh enquiries from overseas buyers and thin supplies.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.30 percent higher at 14,200 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 79 rupees to 14,575 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, prospects of better sowing due to favourable weather conditions restricted any sharp gains.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell because of higher stocks and sluggish demand from overseas buyers.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 0.90 percent lower at 5,524 rupees per 100 kg. At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged lower 3.70 rupees to 5,285.40 rupees per 100 kg.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared with last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the crop.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended up on limited supplies and lesser stocks, though hopes of an increase in output because of revived rains and weak exports capped the upside.

* The most-active November pepper contract on the NCDEX ended 0.49 percent higher at 43,285 rupees per 100 kg. In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 115.8 rupees to 42,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* The delayed monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)