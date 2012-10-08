MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian soybean futures fell on
Monday on rising supplies from the new season crop and as a drop
in the world markets depressed sentiment further. Rapeseed ended
higher on depleting stocks and good demand.
* The November soybean contract on the India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.03
percent lower at 3,093.00 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed
was 1.70 percent up at 4,005 rupees per 100 kg.
* The November soyoil contract ended down 0.77
percent at 620.25 rupees per 10 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.95 percent
at 2,368 ringgit per tonne at 1155 GMT, while U.S. soybeans
eased 0.68 percent to $15.41 per bushel.
* Key spot markets in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the
top two soybeans producing states, have started receiving
supplies from the new season crop.
* Oil millers are aggressively crushing new season crop as
they try to sell soyoil during the festival period, dealers
said.
* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month
and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises
during these festivals.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes on the back of
higher acreage and better per hectare yields, an industry body
said earlier this month.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil ended
flat at 656.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 6 rupees to
3,098 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed jumped 175 rupees to 4,150 rupees.
SUGAR
Sugar futures ended a tad lower, weighed by higher supplies
and a drop in overseas prices, but hopes of an improvement in
demand due to festivals limited the downside.
* The key November contract ended 0.33 percent lower
at 3,317 rupees per 100 kg. At the Kolhapur spot market in
Maharashtra state, sugar ended 8.75 rupees lower at 3,496.65
rupees per 100 kg.
* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month
and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during
these festivals.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
CHANA
Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on hopes of a pick-up in
local buying from millers and retailers in the festive season
amid thin spot supplies.
* The key November chana contract ended up 2.20
percent at 4,411 rupees per 100 kg. In the Delhi spot market,
chana ended up 50 rupees at 4,450 rupees per 100 kg.
* However, prospects of higher crop sowing due to revived
monsoon rains are seen weighing on the sentiment.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on some improvement in
local demand due to the festive season, marginal fresh enquiries
from overseas buyers and thin supplies.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX ended
0.30 percent higher at 14,200 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, a key
market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 79 rupees to 14,575 rupees
per 100 kg.
* However, prospects of better sowing due to favourable
weather conditions restricted any sharp gains.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell because of higher stocks and sluggish
demand from overseas buyers.
* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
0.90 percent lower at 5,524 rupees per 100 kg. At Nizamabad, a
key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged lower 3.70
rupees to 5,285.40 rupees per 100 kg.
* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared
with last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the
crop.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended up on limited supplies and lesser
stocks, though hopes of an increase in output because of revived
rains and weak exports capped the upside.
* The most-active November pepper contract on the
NCDEX ended 0.49 percent higher at 43,285 rupees per 100 kg. In
Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 115.8 rupees to
42,200 rupees per 100 kg.
* The delayed monsoon is expected to help the growth of
pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper
producing states, the crop is harvested from December to
February.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)