MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose more than 3 percent, to hit their highest level in nearly three weeks, due to lack of supplies amid improved local demand ahead of festivals.

* Traders expect buying to pick up further because of festivals like Dussehra, which falls on Oct. 24, and Diwali, which is celebrated on Nov. 13.

* The most-active chana for November delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.52 percent higher at 4,509 rupees per 100 kgs, after hitting a high of 4,530 rupees, a level last seen on Sept. 21.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 18.10 rupees to 4,490 rupees per 100 kg.

* First advance estimates show output of kharif pulses at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

CUMIN SEEDS

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as fresh overseas enquiries and a pick-up in local demand in the festive season amid thin supplies supported the upside.

* Daily arrivals at the Unjha market in the top producer state Gujarat are around 3,000-3,500 bags of 60 kg each against the trade of 8,000 bags.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.35 percent higher at 14,525 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, spot jeera fell 1.2 rupees to 14,701.3 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures ended higher on an improvement in spot demand and a delay in cane crushing in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* The key November contract ended up 0.99 percent at 3,359 rupees per 100 kg. At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar edged up 7.8 rupees to 3,483.20 rupees per 100 kg.

* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during these festivals.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 to 24 million tonnes, from 26 million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended higher on less availability in the domestic market and dwindling stocks, but weak exports capped the gains.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.52 percent at 43,820 rupees per 100 kg. In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 400 rupees to 42,529.4 rupees per 100 kg on sluggish exports.

* Overseas sales have been weak in pepper as it is offered at a high premium in the global market as compared with other origins.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on short-covering after two days of losses, offsetting mounting stocks and weak exports.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX closed 0.66 percent higher at 5,480 rupees per 100 kg. In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 10.75 rupees to 5,267.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared with last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the crop.

OILSEEDS

Oilseeds and soyoil futures ended largely steady on Wednesday as increasing arrivals of soybeans in central India outweighed a weak rupee and good demand for edible oils in the physical market due to festivals.

* The November soyoil contract ended 0.3 percent lower at 639.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* The November soybean contract ended up 0.16 percent to 3,210.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed edged lower 0.57 percent to 4,117 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil climbed 11.2 rupees to 669.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans jumped 69 rupees to 3,202 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 100 rupees to 4,250 rupees.

* Oil millers are aggressively crushing new season crop as they try to sell soyoil during the festival period, dealers said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)