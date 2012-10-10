MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures rose more than 3 percent, to hit their highest level in
nearly three weeks, due to lack of supplies amid improved local
demand ahead of festivals.
* Traders expect buying to pick up further because of
festivals like Dussehra, which falls on Oct. 24, and Diwali,
which is celebrated on Nov. 13.
* The most-active chana for November delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.52
percent higher at 4,509 rupees per 100 kgs, after hitting a high
of 4,530 rupees, a level last seen on Sept. 21.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 18.10 rupees to 4,490
rupees per 100 kg.
* First advance estimates show output of kharif pulses at
5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year
earlier.
CUMIN SEEDS
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as fresh overseas
enquiries and a pick-up in local demand in the festive season
amid thin supplies supported the upside.
* Daily arrivals at the Unjha market in the top producer
state Gujarat are around 3,000-3,500 bags of 60 kg each against
the trade of 8,000 bags.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX ended
0.35 percent higher at 14,525 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, spot
jeera fell 1.2 rupees to 14,701.3 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures ended higher on an improvement in spot demand
and a delay in cane crushing in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* The key November contract ended up 0.99 percent at
3,359 rupees per 100 kg. At the Kolhapur spot market in
Maharashtra state, sugar edged up 7.8 rupees to 3,483.20 rupees
per 100 kg.
* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month
and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during
these festivals.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on
Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 to 24 million tonnes, from 26
million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said
on Tuesday.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended higher on less availability in the
domestic market and dwindling stocks, but weak exports capped
the gains.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX
ended up 0.52 percent at 43,820 rupees per 100 kg. In Kochi, a
key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 400 rupees to 42,529.4
rupees per 100 kg on sluggish exports.
* Overseas sales have been weak in pepper as it is offered
at a high premium in the global market as compared with other
origins.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on short-covering after two days of
losses, offsetting mounting stocks and weak exports.
* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX closed
0.66 percent higher at 5,480 rupees per 100 kg. In Nizamabad, a
key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 10.75 rupees to
5,267.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared
with last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the
crop.
OILSEEDS
Oilseeds and soyoil futures ended largely steady on
Wednesday as increasing arrivals of soybeans in central India
outweighed a weak rupee and good demand for edible oils in the
physical market due to festivals.
* The November soyoil contract ended 0.3 percent
lower at 639.40 rupees per 10 kg.
* The November soybean contract ended up 0.16
percent to 3,210.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed
edged lower 0.57 percent to 4,117 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
climbed 11.2 rupees to 669.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
jumped 69 rupees to 3,202 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar
in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 100 rupees to 4,250 rupees.
* Oil millers are aggressively crushing new season crop as
they try to sell soyoil during the festival period, dealers
said.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)