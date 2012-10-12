MUMBAI Oct 12 Indian soybean futures fell on Friday, following a sharp decline in overseas markets and rising supplies from the new season crop in the local market.

* The November soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.47 percent to end at 3,191 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed rose 0.71 percent to 4,135 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November soyoil contract ended down 0.64 percent at 646.60 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 2.85 rupees to 674.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 33 rupees to 3,196 rupees per 100 kg.

* The top rapeseed producing north-western Rajasthan state received good rainfall in September, raising soil moisture required for rapeseed sowing, dealers said.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose on an estimated drop in output and hopes of an increase in demand due to festivals, while the recommendation of a key government panel to lift curbs on the industry bolstered sentiments further.

* The key November sugar contract on the NCDEX ended 0.57 percent higher at 3,341 rupees per 100 kg. At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar fell 19.15 rupees to 3,485.85 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 million to 24 million tonnes, from 26 million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday.

* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during these festivals.

* India should lift curbs on its tightly controlled sugar sector, an advisory panel recommended on Friday, a step analysts believe will help end cycles of overproduction and shortage and stabilise exports and imports.

CHICK PEAS

Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Friday, helped by limited supplies in spot markets and hopes of a pick-up in local demand ahead of festivals.

* The key November chana contract on the NCDEX ended up 2.09 percent at 4,636 rupees per 100 kg. In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 33.10 rupees to 4,559.40 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and it depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* Initial advance estimates show kharif pulses output at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on Friday due to mounting inventories, weak demand from both overseas and local buyers.

* The November turmeric contract ended down 1.37 percent at 5,480 rupees per 100 kg. In Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 38.50 rupees to 5,179.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation fell this year, but recent rains have helped the crop.

CUMIN SEEDS

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures recovered on expectations of lower sowing due to insufficient soil moisture, while a decline in local demand limited the upside.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.43 percent higher at 14,487.5 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, spot jeera fell 51 rupees to 14,570 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Pepper futures slipped due to subdued overseas sales and as the new crop trumped initial expectation due to revived rains.

* Revived rains later in the season has reduced the expected shortfall in pepper output by helping the growth of pepper vines, traders said.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX fell 0.30 percent to end at 43,750 rupees per 100 kg. In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 248.4 rupees to 42,563.1 rupees per 100 kg on dwindling stocks and lesser supplies. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)