MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian soyoil futures recouped
early losses and ended up on Monday on an expected rise in
consumer demand due to festivals, while soybean shed more than 1
percent on higher supplies from the new crop in local markets.
* The November soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.35 percent at
646.25 rupees per 10 kg.
* The November soybean contract fell 1.63 percent to
3,117 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed rose 2.16
percent to 4,248 rupees per 100 kg.
* India imported 111,163 tonnes of refined palm oil in
September, up 39.9 percent from August, on higher purchases by
traders ahead of the festive season.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in
November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these
festivals.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 5.95 rupees to 666.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell
60 rupees to 3,131 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures closed marginally up after touching
their highest level in more than a week on rise in physical
demand with approaching festival season.
* The key November contract closed up 0.08 percent
at 3,362 rupees per 100 kg after rising to 3,380 rupees earlier
in the day.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar
jumped 23 rupees to 3,550 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose, tracking firm
trend in spot markets where rising consumer demand ahead of
festival season and thin supplies pushed the prices up, though
prospects of better sowing limited the upside.
* The key November chana contract closed up 0.06
percent at 4,808 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 61 rupees to 4,761
rupees per 100 kg because of festive buying.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and it depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pick-up in
festive buying amid thin local supplies.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX ended
3.38 percent higher at 15,445 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 37.5 rupees to 14,105.7 rupees
per 100 kg.
* "Local demand is improving because of the approaching
festivals. In coming days, jeera prices are expected to stay
firm, said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell due to sluggish demand from the overseas
buyers and lacklustre trade in the local market.
* Revived rains in the month has reduced the expected
shortfall in pepper output by helping the growth of pepper
vines, traders said.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX
fell 0.79 percent to close at 43,240 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 231 rupees to 42,289 rupees per
100 kg.
* "Higher prices of Indian origin pepper in the global
market has dampened its demand. Any sharp upside could not be
seen unless some export demand comes in," said Manikant Khona, a
trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on hopes of a pick-up in local
demand due to festive season though high inventories limited the
upside.
* The November turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.81 percent to
close at 5,494 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is moderate but expected to pick-up in coming days
because of festivals," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
