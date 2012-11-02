MUMBAI Nov 2 Indian jeera futures rose on Friday on short-covering after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, though ongoing sowing operations and weak exports restricted the upside.

* The November jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.48 percent to close at 14,142.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 63 rupees to 14,881 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell as hopes of better crop and sluggish exports weighed on sentiments, though depleting stocks limited the downside.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX fell 0.44 percent to end at 42,615 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 19 rupees to 42,005 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures erased early losses to end higher on some lower-level buying, offsetting higher stocks and weak exports.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 0.55 percent higher at 5,142 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 8 percent since the start of October.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 11 rupees to 4,951 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Activities are very thin in the turmeric market. Traders buy at lower levels but do not carry the positions at higher prices because of bearish fundamentals," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad.

CHANA

Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell on increased sowing prospects and higher imports.

* The December contract on the NCDEX fell 1.39 percent to close at 4,320 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 75 rupees to 4,525 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some short-covering was seen in the early trade but prices failed to sustain because of anticipation of higher sowing," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president at Indiabulls Commodities.

OILSEEDS,SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures eased, weighed by falling global markets, though aggressive buying by local millers kept the downside restricted.

* The most-active soybean for November delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.92 percent to end at 3,338 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November soyoil contract fell 1.43 percent to close at 683.85 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed ended 0.38 percent lower at 4,189 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged 3.05 rupees lower to 703.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 18 rupees to 3,337 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 40 rupees to 4,210 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell, tracking softness in spot markets where higher supplies by mills on the government's direction outweighed a rise in consumer demand in the ongoing festive season.

* The key November contract on the NCDEX ended 0.21 percent down at 3,387 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar at the Kolhapur spot market, in the top producing Maharashtra state, fell by 12 rupees to 3,478 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)