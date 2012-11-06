MUMBAI, Nov 6 Indian turmeric futures rose to
their highest intra-day permissible limit of 4 percent on
Tuesday due to a pick-up in demand from north Indian states and
some fresh export enquiries.
* The December turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.82 percent
at 5,326 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting its upper circuit at
5,388 rupees.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric
rose 107.80 rupees to 5,092.30 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended up on some local demand amid thin
supplies and low stocks though subdued exports and estimates of
better crop weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active December contract on the NCDEX
rose 0.57 percent to end at 42,545 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect pepper output to remain good because of
improved rainfall towards the end of the season.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 111.1
rupees to 42,041.1 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEEDS
Jeera or cumin seeds futures ended flat as support from
festive demand and some overseas enquiries was offset by a
pick-up in the domestic supplies.
* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.02
percent higher at 15,065 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose by 67.4
rupees to 15,022.9 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed
by Syria and Turkey. Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started, and is
expected to gain pace gradually.
SUGAR
Sugar futures ended steady as support from delay in cane
crushing in top producing states was offset by festival demand.
* The key November contract on the NCDEX ended 0.06
percent lower at 3,319 rupees per 100 kg. Sugar fell by 14.80
rupees to 3,462.50 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market
in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* Farmers in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two
sugar producing states in the country, have been seeking higher
price for cane, but millers have not agreed.
* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights,
this month, and demand for sugar goes up during this season as
the consumption of sweets rises.
CHANA
Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Tuesday, tracking firm
cues from spot markets on festive demand, though prospects of
more area under cultivation and higher imports restricted the
upside.
* The December contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.97
percent at 4,380 rupees per 100 kg. In the New Delhi spot
market, chana rose 120.30 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sowing of chana, a rabi or winter-sown crop, depends upon
soil moisture, and is in progress.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and
attractive prices.
OILSEEDS
Soybean futures edged higher, supported by a weak rupee and
a rise in the U.S. soybean prices.
* The December soybean contract on the NCDEX ended
up 0.39 percent at 3,323.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil contract closed 0.25 percent
down to 666.85 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged
down 0.05 percent to end at 4,189 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
4.45 rupees to 696.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 68
rupees to 3,336 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down by 12.50 rupees to 4,225 rupees.
* India's soymeal exports jumped more than seven fold in
October from a month earlier, when they hit their lowest level
in at least two years, as fresh supplies rolled in and
competitive prices attracted demand.
