MUMBAI, Nov 6 Indian turmeric futures rose to their highest intra-day permissible limit of 4 percent on Tuesday due to a pick-up in demand from north Indian states and some fresh export enquiries. * The December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.82 percent at 5,326 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting its upper circuit at 5,388 rupees. * At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 107.80 rupees to 5,092.30 rupees per 100 kg. PEPPER Pepper futures ended up on some local demand amid thin supplies and low stocks though subdued exports and estimates of better crop weighed on sentiment. * The most-active December contract on the NCDEX rose 0.57 percent to end at 42,545 rupees per 100 kg. * Traders expect pepper output to remain good because of improved rainfall towards the end of the season. * At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 111.1 rupees to 42,041.1 rupees per 100 kg. CUMIN SEEDS Jeera or cumin seeds futures ended flat as support from festive demand and some overseas enquiries was offset by a pick-up in the domestic supplies. * The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.02 percent higher at 15,065 rupees per 100 kg. * At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose by 67.4 rupees to 15,022.9 rupees per 100 kg. * India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey. Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started, and is expected to gain pace gradually. SUGAR Sugar futures ended steady as support from delay in cane crushing in top producing states was offset by festival demand. * The key November contract on the NCDEX ended 0.06 percent lower at 3,319 rupees per 100 kg. Sugar fell by 14.80 rupees to 3,462.50 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state. * Farmers in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producing states in the country, have been seeking higher price for cane, but millers have not agreed. * Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, this month, and demand for sugar goes up during this season as the consumption of sweets rises. CHANA Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from spot markets on festive demand, though prospects of more area under cultivation and higher imports restricted the upside. * The December contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.97 percent at 4,380 rupees per 100 kg. In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 120.30 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg. * Sowing of chana, a rabi or winter-sown crop, depends upon soil moisture, and is in progress. * Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices. OILSEEDS Soybean futures edged higher, supported by a weak rupee and a rise in the U.S. soybean prices. * The December soybean contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.39 percent at 3,323.50 rupees per 100 kg. * The December soyoil contract closed 0.25 percent down to 666.85 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged down 0.05 percent to end at 4,189 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.45 rupees to 696.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 68 rupees to 3,336 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down by 12.50 rupees to 4,225 rupees. * India's soymeal exports jumped more than seven fold in October from a month earlier, when they hit their lowest level in at least two years, as fresh supplies rolled in and competitive prices attracted demand. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)