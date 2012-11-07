MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian cumin seeds or jeera futures fell nearly a percent due to a rise in domestic supplies, while the ongoing sowing operations also weighed.

* The December jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.06 percent lower at 14,905 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera eased by 2.4 rupees to 15,020.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started, and is expected to gain pace gradually. India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell due to the absence of demand from local and overseas buyers, while estimates of higher crop also kept the prices under pressure.

* The most-active December contract on the NCDEX ended 0.32 percent down at 42,410 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect pepper output to remain higher than that of the previous season because of improved rainfall towards the end of the season.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 107.8 rupees to 41,933.3 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up helped by improved demand from north Indian buyers after prices hit the 4 percent upper circuit in the previous session.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.53 percent at 5,354 rupees per 100 kg. At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 41.70 rupees to 5,134.00 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures rose supported by strong festive season retail buying in spot markets amid thin supplies, but hopes of more area under cultivation and higher imports reined in prices.

* The December contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.66 percent at 4,351 rupees per 100 kg. In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 50 rupees to 4,650 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded in a narrow range as a delay in cane crushing in the key producing states outweighed weak festival season demand and high supplies.

* The key November contract on the NCDEX closed down 0.12 percent at 3,366 rupees per 100 kg. Sugar edged down by 4.15 rupees to 3,458.35 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, this month, and demand for sugar goes up during this season as the consumption of sweets rises.

* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

OILSEEDS

Soybean futures rose on increasing exports demand for soymeal and a slight drop in supply, while soyoil was steady as a firm Malaysian palm oil outweighed a strong rupee.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.05 percent at 2,397 ringgit per tonne at 0827 GMT and U.S. soybeans edged up 0.08 percent to $15.18 per bushel.

* The December soybean contract on the NCDEX closed 0.56 percent higher at 3,342 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract ended down 0.70 percent at 662.15 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed was 0.23 percent lower at 4,179 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.65 rupees to 697.05 rupees per 10 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)