MUMBAI, Nov 9 Indian pepper futures fell for a third session on Friday to hit their lowest level in over four months on subdued demand and estimates of higher production. * The most-active December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.71 percent lower at 41,280 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a low of 40,720 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on June 20. * At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 280 rupees to 41,400 rupees per 100 kg. TURMERIC Turmeric futures rose marginally on short-covering after a steep fall in the previous two sessions, though analysts expect prices to fall on higher stocks with wholesale dealers amid lacklustre demand. * The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.39 percent at 5,182 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell over 6 percent in the previous two sessions. * At Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 10.20 rupees to 5,061.50 rupees per 100 kg. JEERA Jeera futures rose more than 1 percent to hit their highest level in over two weeks on tight supplies in spot markets, though an expected rise in production due to favourable weather conditions weighed. * Jeera sowing in Gujarat, the top producer in India, has started, and is expected to gain pace. Planting could be higher this year as heavy rains in September have increased soil moisture. * The December jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 1.82 percent higher at 15,222.50 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, spot jeera rose 33.7 rupees at 15,036.7 rupees per 100 kg. * India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey. CHANA Chana futures fell for a third session weighed by prospects of increased area under cultivation due to conducive weather in growing areas coupled with easing wholesale demand ahead of key festivals. * The most-active chana for December delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.81 percent lower at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, after losing 1.02 percent in the previous two sessions. * In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 32.35 rupees to 4,575 rupees per 100 kg. * Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices. Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture. * On Nov. 1, the government raised the minimum support price of chana to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg for 2012/13 from 2,800 rupees in 2011/12. SUGAR Sugar futures edged higher on Friday on a delay in cane crushing in key producing states, though weak demand in local spot markets and higher supplies restricted the gains. * The key December contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.24 percent at 3,316 rupees ($60.82)per 100 kg. Sugar fell by 8.55 rupees to 3,455.10 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state. * Usually most factories in Maharashtra, the top sugar producer in the country, start cane crushing by the first week of November, but it has been delayed this year as farmers and mills have not yet agreed on cane prices. * In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, both farmers and mills are waiting for the state government to announce the state advised price for cane. OILSEEDS Soybean and soyoil futures fell following a drop in overseas prices and on an estimated rise in oilseeds production, though a weak rupee limited the downside. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended down 0.86 percent at 2,316 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans nudged down 0.52 percent to $14.91-1/2 per bushel, after shedding 0.6 percent in the previous session. * The December soybean contract ended down 1.12 percent at 3,309 rupees per 100 kg. * The fall in soybean prices was restricted by a weak rupee and rising export orders for soymeal, dealers said. * The December soyoil contract ended down 0.09 percent at 663.55 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed ended 0.4 percent higher at 4,246 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 0.95 rupee to 695.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell by 16 rupees to 3,346 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 57.5 rupees to 4,255 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)