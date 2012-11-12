MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian soyoil futures jumped over 3 percent on Monday on short-covering after a near 6 percent decline this month on rising supplies in local markets amid softening global prices.

* Oilseed futures also gained on a drop in supplies due to the festive season and higher demand for oilmeal products in overseas markets.

* The December soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.05 percent at 674 rupees per 10 kg, while December soybean closed up 1.26 percent at 3,302 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December rapeseed contract on the NCDEX ended 1.28 percent higher at 4,266 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soymeal exports jumped more than seven-fold in October from a month earlier, when they hit their lowest level in at least two years, as fresh supplies rolled in and competitive prices attracted demand.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell by 2.05 rupees to 688.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 15 rupees to 3,258 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 115 rupees to 4,160 rupees.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures traded slightly lower in choppy trade as buying by traders expecting a rise in demand during the winter was offset by weak overseas demand and higher stocks.

* The most-active December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.21 percent at 40,890 rupees per 100 kg.

* Low overseas demand on higher supplies from Vietnam and prospects of higher production on improved rains in Karnataka and Kerala, top two producers of the commodity, are likely to weigh on prices, traders said.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 81 rupees to 41,094 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on buying by traders expecting a rise in demand for the yellow spice during the winter and a projected decline in output in the current year.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 2.29 percent at 5,274 rupees per 100 kg.

* Key spot markets in Andhra Pradesh, the top producing state, were closed on Monday due to Diwali.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on tight supplies in spot markets, though an expected rise in production due to favourable weather weighed.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX was 1.87 percent higher at 15,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose tracking a firm trend in spot markets, where strong demand in the ongoing festive season pushed up prices.

* The most-active chana for December delivery closed up 0.62 percent at 4,362 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 98 rupees to 4,594 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana prices are also getting support from the 14.6 percent decline in summer-sown pulses estimated by the agriculture ministry.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as the market reeled under selling pressure after the government asked mills to sell more in the open market, dealers said.

Also, mills sold some extra quantities to improve their cash flows ahead of the new season when sugar companies need to pay farmers for cane purchases, they said.

* The key December contract closed down 0.18 percent at 3,309 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar closed flat at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)