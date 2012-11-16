MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian pepper futures touched a new contract low on Friday as estimates of higher output, sluggish exports and weak cues from spot weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.8 percent at 39,200 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 39,1450 rupees.

* At Kochi spot pepper fell 780 rupees to 40,385 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.

* Overseas demand has been lower because of the higher prices of Indian origin pepper over its competitors.

* Improved rains later in the season in Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers of the commodity, raised the prospects of higher production.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to weak demand from overseas buyers, mounting stocks and hopes of increased supplies from January with the arrival of the new season crop.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX closed down 3.4 percent at 5,102 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Nizamabad spot market has been closed since Monday due to festivals and will resume trading next week.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on subdued demand from local and overseas buyers, while on-going sowing also weighed on sentiment.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX closed 1.33 percent lower at 14,792.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat, the top producer in India, has begun and is expected to gain pace.

* India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell, tracking a drop in overseas prices and on an estimated rise in oilseeds production.

* The December soybean contract ended down 0.42 percent at 3,243 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract ended down 0.41 percent at 680.7 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed closed 0.34 percent lower at 4,293 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell by 2.2 rupees to 702.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 24 rupees to 3,258 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 62.5 rupees to 4,237.5 rupees.

SUGAR

Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer, rose for a second session on Friday on a delay in cane crushing in key producing states due to a stand-off between farmers and mills over cane prices, though higher supplies in spot markets capped gains.

* Usually, most factories in Maharashtra begin cane crushing by the first week of November, but the process has been delayed this year as farmers and mills have not yet agreed on cane prices.

* The key December sugar contract closed up 0.17 percent at 3,337 rupees per 100 KG.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar prices fell by 5 rupees to 3,444.3 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher selling by mills following a government directive to mills to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, is also putting pressure on prices.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell on Friday on prospects of higher seeded area and conducive weather, while steady demand in spot markets prevented a sharp fall.

* Traders and analysts expect area under chana cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* The most-active chana contract for December delivery closed down 0.29 percent at 4,346 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 13 rupees to 4,587 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)