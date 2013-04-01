MUMBAI, April 1 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 2.5 percent on Monday on bargain-buying, supported by fresh export demand and estimates of lower output, though mounting stocks and rising supplies restricted the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.59 percent higher at 6,642 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states, traders said.

* At the Nizamabad, a spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 89 rupees to 6,325 rupees.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased to their lowest level in a week weighed by weak global leads, and on expectations of higher arrivals of rapeseed in the peak season.

* The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract ended down 1.72 percent at 2,336 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were down 1.09 percent at $13.89-1/2 per bushel.

* The key May soybean contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.63 percent at 3,602.50 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a low of 3,592 rupees, a level last seen on March 25.

* The key May soyoil contract ended 0.72 percent lower at 674.65 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a low of 673.80 rupees, a level last seen on March 25, while the rapeseed contract for May fell 0.72 percent to end at 3,454 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,449 rupees, a level last seen on March 25.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged 1.05 rupees lower to 691.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 5 rupees to 3,720 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 13.5 rupees to 3,425 rupees.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures slipped due to rising supplies from the new season crop, sluggish exports and expectations of higher output, though depleting stocks kept the downside limited.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.97 percent down at 35,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below expected levels because of labour shortage.

* Pepper rose 4.6 rupees to 36,554.6 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged lower weighed by increasing arrivals from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The May chana contract ended 1.44 percent lower at 3,391 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Supplies from the new season crop have gained momentum from Madhya Pradesh, the largest producing state, while arrivals from Rajasthan and Maharashtra would pick up in coming days.

* Supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on local prices, a government statement said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 32.50 rupees to 3,335 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were steady as export demand offset higher arrivals in the local market and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX edged 0.06 percent lower to end at 13,027.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 35,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-25,000 bags in the second week of March at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Spot jeera ended steady at 13,342.80 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on expectations the government will soon remove some curbs on the tightly controlled industry.

* But overall sentiment remained bearish as a pick-up in cane crushing by mills and higher imports swelled supplies in a surplus season, dealers said.

* The most-active sugar for May delivery ended 0.64 percent higher at 2,998 rupees per 100 kg.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)