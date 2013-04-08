MUMBAI, April 8 Indian turmeric futures extended
last week's gains due to good demand from local and overseas
buyers and on an estimated drop in production, though rising
supplies from the new season crop limited the upside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery
ended 2.68 percent higher at 6,886 rupees per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 156.90
rupees to 6,552.10 rupees.
OILSEEDS
Indian soy futures rose on lack of soybeans supply in the
domestic market before the marriage season, while rapeseed was
up reflecting buying in the main winter season oilseed crop as
its harvest peaks.
* Sentiment in global markets supported buying in domestic
futures.
* The actively traded soybean contract for May delivery
on the NCDEX ended 2.25 percent higher at 3,955 rupees
per 100 kg, while the May soyoil ended percent up 1.49
at 707.6 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed for May ended 0.72
percent higher at 3,635 rupees per 100 kg.
* Rapeseed has the highest oil content among nine main
oilseeds that the country grows, while the meal extracted from
it is exported to a host of Asian nations for use as animal
feed.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
9.40 rupees to 724.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 41
rupees to 4,085 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 55.90 rupees to 3,618.40 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell on ample supplies, weak demand and
lack of export opportunities because of lower global prices.
* Analysts had said last week sugar prices would fall and
the trend would soon turn bearish despite the government on
Thursday removing curbs on the tightly regulated sector.
* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery
ended 1.05 percent up at 2,927 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar mills in India produced 23 million tonnes of the
sweetener in the first six months of the current crop year,
about 2 percent less than a year earlier.
* India is likely to churn out 24.6 million tonnes of sugar
in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand
of about 22 million tonnes.
* Spot sugar fell 19.20 rupees to 3,049.55 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana futures rose as much as 2 percent, tracking
gains in the spot market, where stockists raised purchases on
concerns that unseasonal rainfall in top producing Madhya
Pradesh state may trim production.
* The May contract ended up 1.34 percent at 3,620
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It earlier touched a high of
3,646 rupees.
* Chana, or chickpea, surged 83.35 rupees to 3,608.65 rupees
per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell to their lowest level in more
than two weeks due to sluggish exports, with prices remaining
higher compared with those of competitors in the global market,
and on concerns over a rise in imports.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
was 0.32 percent down at 35,610 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX,
after hitting a low of 35,380 rupees, a level last seen on March
22.
* Spot pepper fell 268.8 rupees to 36,231.3 rupees at Kochi,
a key market in the southern state of Kerala.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera rose a tad on stockists' demand and a pick-up
in exports, though rising supplies from the new season crop and
expectations of higher output capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery
ended 0.36 percent higher at 13,802.50 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera rose 35.7 rupees to 13,660.7 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)