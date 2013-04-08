MUMBAI, April 8 Indian turmeric futures extended last week's gains due to good demand from local and overseas buyers and on an estimated drop in production, though rising supplies from the new season crop limited the upside. * The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery ended 2.68 percent higher at 6,886 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). * Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states. * At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 156.90 rupees to 6,552.10 rupees. OILSEEDS Indian soy futures rose on lack of soybeans supply in the domestic market before the marriage season, while rapeseed was up reflecting buying in the main winter season oilseed crop as its harvest peaks. * Sentiment in global markets supported buying in domestic futures. * The actively traded soybean contract for May delivery on the NCDEX ended 2.25 percent higher at 3,955 rupees per 100 kg, while the May soyoil ended percent up 1.49 at 707.6 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed for May ended 0.72 percent higher at 3,635 rupees per 100 kg. * Rapeseed has the highest oil content among nine main oilseeds that the country grows, while the meal extracted from it is exported to a host of Asian nations for use as animal feed. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 9.40 rupees to 724.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 41 rupees to 4,085 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 55.90 rupees to 3,618.40 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures fell on ample supplies, weak demand and lack of export opportunities because of lower global prices. * Analysts had said last week sugar prices would fall and the trend would soon turn bearish despite the government on Thursday removing curbs on the tightly regulated sector. * The most-active sugar contract for May delivery ended 1.05 percent up at 2,927 rupees per 100 kg. * Sugar mills in India produced 23 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first six months of the current crop year, about 2 percent less than a year earlier. * India is likely to churn out 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. * Spot sugar fell 19.20 rupees to 3,049.55 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. CHICK PEAS Indian chana futures rose as much as 2 percent, tracking gains in the spot market, where stockists raised purchases on concerns that unseasonal rainfall in top producing Madhya Pradesh state may trim production. * The May contract ended up 1.34 percent at 3,620 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It earlier touched a high of 3,646 rupees. * Chana, or chickpea, surged 83.35 rupees to 3,608.65 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market. PEPPER Indian pepper futures fell to their lowest level in more than two weeks due to sluggish exports, with prices remaining higher compared with those of competitors in the global market, and on concerns over a rise in imports. * The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.32 percent down at 35,610 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a low of 35,380 rupees, a level last seen on March 22. * Spot pepper fell 268.8 rupees to 36,231.3 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera rose a tad on stockists' demand and a pick-up in exports, though rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output capped the gains. * The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery ended 0.36 percent higher at 13,802.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot jeera rose 35.7 rupees to 13,660.7 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)