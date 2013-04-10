MUMBAI, April 10 Indian chana futures ended down
on Wednesday on profit-taking after rising 6.7 percent since
April 1, though concerns over lower yields in Madhya Pradesh
kept the downside limited.
* Madhya Pradesh is the top chana producer in the country
and has received unseasonal rainfall in the last few weeks,
raising concerns over yields.
* The May contract ended 0.30 percent lower at 3,608
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX).
* Chana, or chickpea, fell 18 rupees to 3,566 rupees per 100
kg in the New Delhi spot market.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged higher from their lowest level in
nearly 10 months hit this week, as an uptick in demand in the
summer season prompted bargain buying.
* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.55
percent up at 2,949 rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Spot sugar rose 4.55 rupees to 3,042.30 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
OILSEEDS
Indian soybean futures jumped 3 percent to their highest
level in eight-and-a-half months on thin supplies amid good
demand from oil millers, while soyoil edged up following
overseas cues.
* The key May soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 2.19 percent at
4,099.50 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,132 rupees
earlier, the highest level since July 30, 2012.
* The key May soyoil contract ended 0.27 percent
higher at 715.15 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for May ended 0.58 percent lower to 3,605 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 2.45 rupees to 729.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
73 rupees to 4,179 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged 5.05 rupees lower to 3,605.85 rupees.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and weak
exports though an estimated lower output and lower-than-expected
local arrivals limited the downside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery
ended 0.34 percent lower at 6,978 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
JEERA
Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures slipped due to
expectations of higher production and supplies from the new
season crop though export demand restricted the downside.
* The actively traded jeera for May delivery ended
1.27 percent lower at 13,777.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera fell 21 rupees to 13,757.5 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures edged lower before ending flat due to
sluggish exports, expectation of higher output and supplies from
the new season crop.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
ended 0.01 percent lower at 35,660 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* Spot pepper rose 76.9 rupees to 36,246.1 rupees at Kochi,
a key market in the southern state of Kerala, on thin stocks.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)