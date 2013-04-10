MUMBAI, April 10 Indian chana futures ended down on Wednesday on profit-taking after rising 6.7 percent since April 1, though concerns over lower yields in Madhya Pradesh kept the downside limited. * Madhya Pradesh is the top chana producer in the country and has received unseasonal rainfall in the last few weeks, raising concerns over yields. * The May contract ended 0.30 percent lower at 3,608 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). * Chana, or chickpea, fell 18 rupees to 3,566 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market. SUGAR Indian sugar futures edged higher from their lowest level in nearly 10 months hit this week, as an uptick in demand in the summer season prompted bargain buying. * The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.55 percent up at 2,949 rupees per 100 kg. * Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. * Spot sugar rose 4.55 rupees to 3,042.30 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. OILSEEDS Indian soybean futures jumped 3 percent to their highest level in eight-and-a-half months on thin supplies amid good demand from oil millers, while soyoil edged up following overseas cues. * The key May soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 2.19 percent at 4,099.50 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,132 rupees earlier, the highest level since July 30, 2012. * The key May soyoil contract ended 0.27 percent higher at 715.15 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May ended 0.58 percent lower to 3,605 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 2.45 rupees to 729.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 73 rupees to 4,179 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged 5.05 rupees lower to 3,605.85 rupees. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and weak exports though an estimated lower output and lower-than-expected local arrivals limited the downside. * The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery ended 0.34 percent lower at 6,978 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states. JEERA Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures slipped due to expectations of higher production and supplies from the new season crop though export demand restricted the downside. * The actively traded jeera for May delivery ended 1.27 percent lower at 13,777.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot jeera fell 21 rupees to 13,757.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. PEPPER Indian pepper futures edged lower before ending flat due to sluggish exports, expectation of higher output and supplies from the new season crop. * The most-active pepper contract for May delivery ended 0.01 percent lower at 35,660 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot pepper rose 76.9 rupees to 36,246.1 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala, on thin stocks. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)