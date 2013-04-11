MUMBAI, April 11 Indian soybean futures fell more than 3 percent on Thursday after hitting their highest level in eight-and-a-half month as a drop in overseas prices and weak export demand for soymeal prompted profit-taking.

* Rapeseed and soyoil also fell tracking global cues and on an estimated rise in rapeseed production.

* The key May soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 3.26 percent at 3,966 rupees per 100 kg, after earlier rising to 4,136 rupees, the highest level since July 25, 2012.

* The key May soyoil contract ended 1.84 percent lower at 702.00 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May fell 0.53 percent to end at 3,586 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 3.40 rupees to 725.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 43 rupees to 4,136 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 42.25 rupees to 3,563.60 rupees.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana futures slipped on increasing supplies from the new season crop, a drop in local buying and estimates of higher output.

* The May contract ended down 0.86 percent at 3,577 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Chana, or chickpea, fell 48.85 rupees to 3,516.55 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.

* However, there are some concerns over yields in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures edged up due to expectations of a decline in output and lower-than-expected spot supplies, though higher carry-forward stocks capped the gains.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery ended 0.46 percent higher at 7,010 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended the previous session's gains on Thursday on an improvement in demand from bulk consumers, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.15 percent up at 2,983 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar rose 33.80 rupees to 3,076.10 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures rose marginally due to rising export inquiries for the new season crop, but higher supplies limited the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery ended 0.13 percent higher at 13,795 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 30 rupees to 13,727.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures ended steady due to lower-than-expected supplies as farmers held back stocks on hopes of higher output, and depleting stocks, though weak exports and expectation of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery ended 0.07 lower at 35,635 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper rose 169.2 rupees to 36,415.4 rupees at Kochi. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)