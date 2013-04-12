MUMBAI, April 12 Indian sugar futures edged lower on Friday, weighed by surplus supplies, though an improvement in demand from bulk consumers due to the summer season limited the downside. * The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.50 percent down at 2,968 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot sugar nudged down by 2.90 rupees to 3,073.20 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state. * Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. OILSEEDS Indian soybean futures ended higher due to lower supplies and firm demand for meal in the local market. * The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.76 percent higher at 3,996 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,136 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since July 25, 2012. * The key May soyoil contract ended up 1.21 percent at 710.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May rose 1.14 percent to 3,627 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.35 rupee to 724.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 34 rupees to 4,102 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 22.70 rupees to 3,540.90 rupees. CHICK PEAS Indian chana futures rose more than 2 percent on Friday on concerns over yields in Madhya Pradesh after it received unseasonal rainfall, though weak spot demand, rising supplies in local markets and estimates of higher output limited the upside. * The May contract rose 2.77 percent to 3,676 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. Chana, or chickpea, fell 16.55 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market. * There are some concerns over yields in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures ended flat as support from a pick-up in demand from buyers from north India, was offset by expectations of higher arrivals next week. * The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery ended 0.02 percent down at 7,008 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a high of 7,134. * At Nizamabad, spot turmeric ended 255.05 rupees higher at 6,807.15 rupees per 100 kg. The market had been shut since April 8. PEPPER Indian pepper futures edged up on depleting stocks and thin supplies. * The most-active pepper contract for May delivery ended 0.08 percent higher at 35,665 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot pepper rose 23.1 rupees to 36,438.4 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala. CUMIN SEEDS Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose a tad, helped by short covering triggered by lower arrivals. * The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery ended 0.42 percent higher at 13,852.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot jeera rose 13.3 rupees to 13,740.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)