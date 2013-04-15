MUMBAI, April 15 Indian soybean futures fell more than 3 percent on Monday to hit their lowest level in nearly two weeks due to poor demand in the spot market as higher soymeal prices squeezed export orders.

* Soyoil fell following a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices, while rapeseed eased on rising arrivals.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a four-month low on Monday, hurt by easing exports and disappointing Chinese data that raised concerns about the outlook for global commodity demand.

* Indian soymeal suppliers are renegotiating deals with Iranian buyers for April and May shipments as a rally in soybean prices in the south Asian country has erased margins for exporters.

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 2.8 percent at 3,840.5 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,816 rupees earlier, the lowest level since April 4.

* The key May soyoil contract finished down 0.73 percent at 703.40 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May eased 1.05 percent to 3,577 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.5 rupees to 723 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 93 rupees to 4,023 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 39 rupees to 3,546 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended nearly flat as ample supplies outweighed an improvement in demand from bulk consumers and concerns drought in top producing Maharashtra state may hurt production in the next season starting Oct. 1.

* The key May contract edged up 0.14 percent to 2,960 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar nudged up 3 rupees to 3,067 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose on concerns over yield and quality of the crop from Madhya Pradesh.

* The May contract closed 0.87 percent higher at 3,712 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana, or chickpea, fell 2 rupees to 3,625 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.

* There are some concerns over yields in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high, tracking bullish cues from the spot market where demand from north Indian buyers was good while estimates of lower output also aided the upside.

* The key May contract closed 3.83 percent higher at 7,322 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 7,336 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric jumped 216 rupees to 7,023 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged down on expectations of higher output, though a pick-up in local buying and thin stocks limited the downside.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery closed 0.49 percent lower at 35,575 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 48 rupees to 36,317 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on rising supplies in the local market and expectations of higher output, though export inquiries limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery closed 1.76 percent down at 13,565 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 37 rupees to 13,750 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)