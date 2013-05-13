MUMBAI, May 13 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Monday on a drop in supplies while fresh export enquiries and local demand also supported the upside. * Export demand is expected to improve in the coming weeks because of lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey. * India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. * The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.5 percent higher at 13,367.5 rupees per 100 kg. * Arrivals dropped to 8,000 bags of 60 kg each on Monday as against 18,000-20,000 bags last week at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * Spot jeera rose 45.4 rupees to 13,505.9 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures rose on concerns over lower output, though sluggish export and local demand and higher carry forward stocks limited the upside. * The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended up 0.45 percent at 5,864 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Overseas demand is weak as buyers are expecting a further drop in prices to buy at lower levels, traders said. * Daily supplies at the Nizamabad market have fallen to around 10,000 bags of 70 kg each, against 13,000-15,000 bags in the first week of May. * Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of the reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states. * At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 72.60 rupees to 5,986.90 rupees per 100 kg. PEPPER Indian pepper futures fell in a narrow-range trade due to the absence of export demand and estimates of higher output. * The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice. * The most-active pepper contract for May delivery ended 0.44 percent down at 36,230 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot pepper fell 194.1 rupees to 35,591.6 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala, on depleting stocks. CHANA Indian chana futures snapped a two-day losing streak on short-covering by traders, though subdued local demand and new season supplies limited the upside. * The June contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.35 percent at 3,396 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 10 percent since the close on April 15. * In Delhi, spot chana fell 39.35 rupees to 3,335.65 rupees per 100 kg. SUGAR Indian sugar futures fell, following the trend in global markets and due to higher supplies from local mills. * The key June contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.36 percent at 3,039 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a three-week high of 3,044 rupees in the previous session. * June futures had hit a contract low of 2,945 rupees last week. * Spot sugar rose 3.40 rupees to 3,067.80 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state. * India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. OILSEEDS Indian oilseeds and soyoil rose, tracking gains in overseas markets and on declining supplies of beans at home. * The key June soybean contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.85 percent at 3,924 rupees per 100 kg. * The key June soyoil contract ended up 0.37 percent at 697.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June rose 0.51 percent to 3,525 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.05 rupees to 725.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 31 rupees to 4,055 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 54.7 rupees to 3,487 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)