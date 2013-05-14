MUMBAI May 14 Indian soybeans extended gains to their highest level in more than two weeks, tracking overseas markets and on the lack of arrivals in the domestic market. Rapeseed eased from its two-week high.

* The key June soybean contract ended up 0.62 percent at 3,948.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a high of 3,965 rupees, a level last seen on April 26.

* The key June soyoil contract ended up 0.30 percent at 699.90 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for June fell 0.5 percent to end at 3,507 rupees per 100 kg, easing from the previous session's high of 3,535 rupees, a level last seen on April 30.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 2.15 rupees to 727.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 33 rupees to 4,088 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 11.75 rupees to 3,498.75 rupees.

SPICES

*Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking, supported by estimates of higher output, though some fresh export inquiries limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery ended 0.79 percent lower at 13,262.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It had risen 2.5 percent in the previous session.

* Export demand is expected to improve in the coming weeks because of lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera edged down 30.9 rupees to 13,475 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell more than 1 percent due to weak export and local demand, with higher carry-forward stocks also weighing on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended down 0.51 percent at 5,834 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Overseas demand is weak as buyers are expecting a further drop in prices, to buy at lower levels, traders said.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 9.70 rupees to 5,977.20 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell in thin trading due to the absence of export demand and estimates of higher output.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery ended 0.18 percent down at 36,165 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper was 73.5 rupees lower at 35,518.1 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala, on depleting stocks.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended flat as improvement in demand from bulk consumers such as soft drink and ice-cream makers was offset by higher supplies.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended flat at 3,039 rupees per 100 kg. June futures had hit a contract low of 2,945 rupees last week.

* Spot sugar fell 7.50 rupees to 3,060.30 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar: Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)