MUMBAI May 15 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended lower on Wednesday due to estimates of higher output though export demand and a drop in local supplies limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery ended 0.60 percent lower at 13,182.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Export demand is expected to improve in the coming weeks because of a lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 93.9 rupees to 13,568.9 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and subdued demand from local traders and exporters.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended down 0.69 percent at 5,794 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 35.20 rupees to 5,942 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell in thin trading on slack exports and estimates of higher output.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery ended 0.39 percent down at 36,025 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper rose 91.9 rupees to 35,610 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala, on depleting stocks.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged up due to buying at lower levels, supported by wedding season demand, though supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output limited the upside.

* The June contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.44 percent at 3,420 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop are coming in from the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, traders expect these to slow down as the peak season is about to end.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures eased from their highest level in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, tracking weak global leads, though lower arrivals in the spot market limited the downside.

* Soybean on CBOT was 0.34 percent lower at $14.10 a bushel, while Malaysian palm oil was 0.52 percent lower at 2,290 ringgits per tonne.

* The key June soybean contract ended 0.48 percent lower at 3,929.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, easing from a high of 3,945 rupees, a level last seen on April 26.

* The rapeseed contract for June on the NCDEX ended flat at 3,507 rupees per 100 kg. The key June soyoil contract ended down 0.39 percent at 697.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged 2.45 rupees lower to 725.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 8 rupees to 4,080 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 1.25 rupees to 3,500 rupees.

GUAR

Guar futures hit a fresh contract low in thin trading, due to bearish cues from the spot market and mounting stocks, a day after guar futures trading resumed.

* India on Tuesday lifted a more-than 13-month-old ban on guar seed and guar gum futures trade.

* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 2.7 percent to 9,200 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 9,090 rupees earlier in the day.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose due to some improvement in demand from bulk consumers such as soft drink and ice-cream makers, but higher supplies capped gains.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.69 percent at 3,060 rupees per 100 kg. Spot sugar rose 2.25 rupees to 3,062.55 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)