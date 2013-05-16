MUMBAI May 16 Indian turmeric futures jumped on Thursday due to a drop in daily supplies and on some overseas inquiries.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 3.94 percent at 6,022 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, daily supplies dropped to 4,000 bags of 70 kg each, against 10,000 bags on Wednesday.

* Spot turmeric rose 5.80 rupees to 5,947.80 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand and a decline in local supplies.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery ended 1.04 percent higher at 13,320 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily supplies have fallen to 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each as against 18,000-20,000 bags last week.

* Spot jeera rose 14.6 rupees to 13,583.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell in thin trading on slack exports and estimates of higher output.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* The May contract ended 0.93 percent down at 35,690 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper fell 19.1 rupees to 35,590.9 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

OILSEEDS

Indian soyoil futures rose, following gains in Malaysian palm oil and on a weak rupee, while soybeans fell on an expected increase in the area under cultivation and weak exports demand for soymeal.

* Rapeseed edged higher on depleting supplies in spot markets.

* The key June soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended 0.29 percent higher at 699.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key June soybean contract fell 0.78 percent to end at 3,899 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June rose 0.94 percent to close at 3,540 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil ended steady at 725.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 26 rupees to 4,054 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 9.90 rupees to 3,509.90 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose on Thursday due to a pick-up in local buying in the wedding season, though estimates of record-high output and new season supplies restricted the upside.

* The June contract on the NCDEX ended 1.02 percent higher at 3,455 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop are coming in from the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, traders expect these to slow down as the peak season is about to end.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 32.75 rupees to 3,416 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures rose more than 3 percent on value buying after hitting contract lows for two consecutive sessions, while farmers holding back stocks also supported the upside.

* Farmers are holding onto stocks in hopes of better prices, squeezing supplies in the local market.

* The June contract on the NCDEX rose 3.91 percent to end at 9,560 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 9,090 rupees in the previous session.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seed rose 325 rupees to 9,500 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose to their highest level in more than two months on an improvement in demand due to the summer season and expectations that state governments would soon start buying the sweetener for the public distribution system.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.65 percent to end at 3,080 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,091 rupees, the highest level since March 13.

* Spot sugar rose 8.60 rupees to 3,071.15 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)