MUMBAI, May 17 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 3 percent on Friday, tracking firm cues from the spot market amid a fall in daily supplies, concerns over lower output and some overseas inquiries. * The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended up 3.42 percent at 6,228 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). * Daily supplies have dropped to 4,000-5,000 bags of 70 kg each against 10,000 bags since the start of this week, at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. * Spot turmeric rose 143.85 rupees to 6,091.65 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. JEERA Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose, supported by a drop in daily local supplies and export demand. * The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery ended 0.36 percent higher at 13,367.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Daily supplies have fallen to 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each as against 18,000-20,000 bags last week. * Spot jeera rose 45.4 rupees to 13,629 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. CHANA Indian chana futures ended lower as estimates of higher output and new season supplies weighed on sentiment. * The June contract on the NCDEX ended 0.98 percent lower at 3,421 rupees per 100 kg. * Supplies from the new season crop are coming in from the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, traders expect these to slow down as the peak season is about to end. * In Delhi, spot chana rose 27.35 rupees to 3,443.35 rupees per 100 kg. GUAR Guar futures fell due to sluggish demand in the local market, mounting stocks and hopes of higher area under cultivation in the upcoming season. * The June contract on the NCDEX fell 2.92 percent to 9,280 rupees per 100 kg. * At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seed fell 77 rupees to 9,534 rupees. * Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of June. SUGAR Indian sugar futures fell on profit-taking driven by ample supplies, though summer demand and expectations that state governments would soon start buying the sweetener for public distribution system limited the downside. * The key June contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.29 percent at 3,071 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a two-month high of 3,091 rupees in the previous session. * Spot sugar fell 2.20 rupees to 3,068.95 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state. PEPPER Indian pepper futures dropped in thin trading due to weak overseas demand and estimates of higher output. * The absence of any far-month contracts due to some quality issues, has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed on Feb. 9 the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract until further notice. * The May contract ended 0.73 percent down at 35,430 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot pepper fell 160.1 rupees to 35,430.8 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala. OILSEEDS Indian soyoil edged higher on a weak rupee and improvement in physical demand, while soybean ended a tad lower. * The key June soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.15 percent at 700.20 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged 0.08 percent lower to end at 3,537 rupees per 100 kg. * The key June soybean contract fell 0.55 percent to end at 3,877.50 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.65 rupees to 726.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 10 rupees to 4,064 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 30.60 rupees to 3,540.50 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)