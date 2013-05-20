MUMBAI, May 20 Indian soybean futures edged
higher on Monday on thin supplies and a weak rupee, while
rapeseed eased on supply pressure from the new season crop.
Soyoil ended flat as sluggish demand outweighed gains in
overseas markets.
* The key June soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 0.06 percent
at 699.30 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key June soybean contract rose 0.49 percent to
end at 3,915.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for June edged down 0.40 percent to end at 3,505 rupees
per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 1.65 rupees to 724.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
13 rupees to 4,055 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 29.60 rupees to 3,510.90 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended higher due to an improvement in
demand due to the summer season and a drop in cane acreage
outweighed ample supplies.
* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.33
percent at 3,065 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar rose 9.45 rupees to 3,061.10 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as on
May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same
period a year ago.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana futures ended flat near one-week low hit last
week as an improvement in demand in the physical market offset
rising supplies from the new crop.
* The June contract on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended steady at 3,388 rupees per
100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,382 rupees in the last session,
a level last seen on April 14.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 18.35 rupees to 3,373.55 rupees
per 100 kg.
* The wedding season, when demand for chick peas goes up,
has started and will last until July.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures edged higher due to short-covering
after prices fell as much as 10 percent following the launch of
the contract.
* The June contract on the NCDEX rose 0.43 percent
to 9,370 rupees per 100 kg and the volume stood at 3,264 tonnes.
* Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning
of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of June.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera futures ended a tad lower, weighed by long
liquidation, though lower arrivals limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
ended 0.69 percent down at 13,035 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera fell 137.5 rupees to 13,425 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
TURMERIC
* Indian turmeric futures ended lower, weighed by higher
stocks in the domestic market, though lower arrivals limited the
downside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery
ended 1.1 percent lower at 5,914 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric fell 71.10 rupees to 6,019.55 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)