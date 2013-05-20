MUMBAI, May 20 Indian soybean futures edged higher on Monday on thin supplies and a weak rupee, while rapeseed eased on supply pressure from the new season crop. Soyoil ended flat as sluggish demand outweighed gains in overseas markets. * The key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 0.06 percent at 699.30 rupees per 10 kg. * The key June soybean contract rose 0.49 percent to end at 3,915.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged down 0.40 percent to end at 3,505 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.65 rupees to 724.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 13 rupees to 4,055 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 29.60 rupees to 3,510.90 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures ended higher due to an improvement in demand due to the summer season and a drop in cane acreage outweighed ample supplies. * The key June contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.33 percent at 3,065 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot sugar rose 9.45 rupees to 3,061.10 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state. * Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as on May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same period a year ago. CHICK PEAS Indian chana futures ended flat near one-week low hit last week as an improvement in demand in the physical market offset rising supplies from the new crop. * The June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended steady at 3,388 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,382 rupees in the last session, a level last seen on April 14. * In Delhi, spot chana fell 18.35 rupees to 3,373.55 rupees per 100 kg. * The wedding season, when demand for chick peas goes up, has started and will last until July. GUAR Indian guar seed futures edged higher due to short-covering after prices fell as much as 10 percent following the launch of the contract. * The June contract on the NCDEX rose 0.43 percent to 9,370 rupees per 100 kg and the volume stood at 3,264 tonnes. * Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of June. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera futures ended a tad lower, weighed by long liquidation, though lower arrivals limited the downside. * The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery ended 0.69 percent down at 13,035 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot jeera fell 137.5 rupees to 13,425 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. TURMERIC * Indian turmeric futures ended lower, weighed by higher stocks in the domestic market, though lower arrivals limited the downside. * The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended 1.1 percent lower at 5,914 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot turmeric fell 71.10 rupees to 6,019.55 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. * Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)