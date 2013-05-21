MUMBAI May 21 Indian sugar futures rose 1
percent on Tuesday to hit their highest level in more than two
months on a rise in demand in the summer season and concerns
over production in 2013/14 due to lower acreage and unfavourable
weather.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.01 percent at 3,096
rupees ($56.07) per 100 kg, after rising to 3,104 rupees, the
highest level since March 13.
* Spot sugar rose 1.10 rupees to 3,062.35 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as of
May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same
period a year earlier.
CHANA
Indian chana futures extended gains due to an improvement in
demand in the physical market, although rising supplies from the
new crop limited the upside.
* The June contract on the NCDEX ended 0.35 percent
higher at 3,400 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 8.95 rupees to 3,383.95 rupees
per 100 kg.
GUAR
Indian guar futures ended flat after falling more than 1
percent, weighed by mounting stocks in the domestic market and
hopes of higher area under cultivation in the upcoming season.
* The June contract on the NCDEX ended steady at
9,370 rupees per 100 kg and the volume stood at 2,279 tonnes.
* Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning
of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of June. India's weather office has forecast an
average monsoon in 2013 for the country.
OILSEEDS
Indian soy futures ended higher, taking cues from global
markets, with support from almost exhausted local soybean
supply. Rapeseed futures edged up on strong spot demand from
processors ahead of Ramadan.
* The key June soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.39 percent at 702 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key June soybean contract rose 0.26 percent to
end at 3,925.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for June inched up 0.14 percent to end at 3,510 rupees
per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil ended
flat at 725.30 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended flat at
4,054 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed up
14.20 rupees to 3,523.80 rupees.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures ended higher on thin arrivals as
farmers were holding on to their produce on expectation that
prices will rise in the coming months.
* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery
ended up 1.39 percent at 5,996 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric rose 2.35 rupees to 6,016 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on an improvement
in demand from exporters amid concerns over shipments from
Syria, another leading producer of the crop.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
ended 1.99 percent higher at 13,295 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera rose 35.3 rupees to 13,579.4 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha in Gujarat state.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)