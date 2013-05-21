MUMBAI May 21 Indian sugar futures rose 1 percent on Tuesday to hit their highest level in more than two months on a rise in demand in the summer season and concerns over production in 2013/14 due to lower acreage and unfavourable weather.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.01 percent at 3,096 rupees ($56.07) per 100 kg, after rising to 3,104 rupees, the highest level since March 13.

* Spot sugar rose 1.10 rupees to 3,062.35 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as of May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same period a year earlier.

CHANA

Indian chana futures extended gains due to an improvement in demand in the physical market, although rising supplies from the new crop limited the upside.

* The June contract on the NCDEX ended 0.35 percent higher at 3,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 8.95 rupees to 3,383.95 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Indian guar futures ended flat after falling more than 1 percent, weighed by mounting stocks in the domestic market and hopes of higher area under cultivation in the upcoming season.

* The June contract on the NCDEX ended steady at 9,370 rupees per 100 kg and the volume stood at 2,279 tonnes.

* Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of June. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in 2013 for the country.

OILSEEDS

Indian soy futures ended higher, taking cues from global markets, with support from almost exhausted local soybean supply. Rapeseed futures edged up on strong spot demand from processors ahead of Ramadan.

* The key June soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.39 percent at 702 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key June soybean contract rose 0.26 percent to end at 3,925.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June inched up 0.14 percent to end at 3,510 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil ended flat at 725.30 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended flat at 4,054 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed up 14.20 rupees to 3,523.80 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended higher on thin arrivals as farmers were holding on to their produce on expectation that prices will rise in the coming months.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended up 1.39 percent at 5,996 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 2.35 rupees to 6,016 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on an improvement in demand from exporters amid concerns over shipments from Syria, another leading producer of the crop.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery ended 1.99 percent higher at 13,295 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 35.3 rupees to 13,579.4 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)