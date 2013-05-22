MUMBAI May 22 Indian chana futures failed to
hold on to earlier gains in afternoon trade to hit a contract
low on Wednesday, weighed by profit-taking.
* However, an improvement in demand in the physical market
and lower arrivals from the new crop limited the downside.
* The June contract on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.53 percent lower at 3,382
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,360 rupees.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 3.30 rupees to 3,387.25 rupees
per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell on profit-taking from their
highest level in more than two months, although rising demand
from bulk buyers and concerns over production in 2013/14 due to
lower acreage limited the downside.
* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.61
percent at 3,077 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,104 rupees
in the previous session, the highest level since March 13.
* Spot sugar rose 20.15 rupees to 3,082.50 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as of
May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same
period a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures ended flat after jumping 3 percent
to their highest level in more than two weeks on depleting
supplies in spot markets and an improvement in demand from
exporters.
* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery
ended flat at 5,996 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX,
after rising to 6,200 rupees, the highest level since May 6.
* Spot turmeric rose 52.75 rupees to 6,068.75 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
GUAR
Indian guar futures ended down, weighed by rising stocks in
the local market and expectations of higher area under
cultivation in the upcoming season.
* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 0.32 percent
to end at 9,340 rupees per 100 kg. Volumes stood at 1,901
tonnes.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month.
* India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in
the country in 2013.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down due to
estimates of higher output, though export demand and a drop in
local supplies limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
ended 0.70 percent lower at 13,202.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera rose 41.6 rupees to 13,621 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha in Gujarat state.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
OILSEEDS
Indian soybean futures ended lower due slack demand for
meal, while rapeseed futures inched higher on lower arrivals
after the peak harvest season.
* The key June soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended
0.04 percent lower at 701.70 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key June soybean contract ended 2.18 percent
lower at 3,840 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for June inched 0.09 percent higher to 3,513 rupees per
100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
by 1.15 rupees to 726.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended
flat at 4,054 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed ended up 21.60 rupees to 3,545.40 rupees.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)