MUMBAI May 22 Indian chana futures failed to hold on to earlier gains in afternoon trade to hit a contract low on Wednesday, weighed by profit-taking.

* However, an improvement in demand in the physical market and lower arrivals from the new crop limited the downside.

* The June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.53 percent lower at 3,382 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,360 rupees.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 3.30 rupees to 3,387.25 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on profit-taking from their highest level in more than two months, although rising demand from bulk buyers and concerns over production in 2013/14 due to lower acreage limited the downside.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.61 percent at 3,077 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,104 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since March 13.

* Spot sugar rose 20.15 rupees to 3,082.50 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as of May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same period a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended flat after jumping 3 percent to their highest level in more than two weeks on depleting supplies in spot markets and an improvement in demand from exporters.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended flat at 5,996 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after rising to 6,200 rupees, the highest level since May 6.

* Spot turmeric rose 52.75 rupees to 6,068.75 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

GUAR

Indian guar futures ended down, weighed by rising stocks in the local market and expectations of higher area under cultivation in the upcoming season.

* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 0.32 percent to end at 9,340 rupees per 100 kg. Volumes stood at 1,901 tonnes.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month.

* India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down due to estimates of higher output, though export demand and a drop in local supplies limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery ended 0.70 percent lower at 13,202.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 41.6 rupees to 13,621 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha in Gujarat state.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures ended lower due slack demand for meal, while rapeseed futures inched higher on lower arrivals after the peak harvest season.

* The key June soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended 0.04 percent lower at 701.70 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key June soybean contract ended 2.18 percent lower at 3,840 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June inched 0.09 percent higher to 3,513 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up by 1.15 rupees to 726.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended flat at 4,054 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed ended up 21.60 rupees to 3,545.40 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)