MUMBAI May 23 Indian turmeric futures edged
higher on Thursday on thin supplies in the spot market and
modest demand, though ample carry-forward stocks capped the
upside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery
ended up 0.77 percent at 6,042 rupees per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* Spot turmeric rose 29.15 rupees to 6,097.90 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
GUAR
Indian guar futures ended sharply lower, weighed by mounting
supplies in the domestic market.
* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 2.14 percent
to end at 9,140 rupees per 100 kg. Volumes stood at 3,073
tonnes.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has
forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana futures eased, weighed by higher production
from the new winter crop.
* The June contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.92
percent at 3,351 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 37.25 rupees to 3,350 rupees per
100 kg.
OILSEEDS
Indian soyoil gained in line with overseas market, and on a
weak rupee, while rapeseed futures ended flat.
* The key June soybean contract on the NCDEX ended
0.94 percent higher at 3,876 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed
June contract ended flat at 3,513 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key June soyoil contract edged up 0.36 percent
to 704.20 rupees per 10 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell
71 rupees to 3,983 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was up 0.15
rupees at 726.60 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed ended down about 20.40 rupees at 3,525 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures extended losses on profit-taking driven
by ample supplies and expectations that a sharp drop in overseas
prices may lead to higher imports.
* An improvement in demand from bulk buyers due to the
summer season and concerns over output in 2013/14 limited the
downside.
* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.71
percent at 3,055 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,104 rupees
earlier this week, the highest level since March 13.
* Spot sugar dropped 14 rupees to 3,068 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher as
depleting supplies and expectations of good exports demand
outweighed an estimated rise in production.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
ended 0.76 percent higher at 13,302.50 rupees per 100
kg.
* Spot jeera edged up 2 rupees to 13,623.1 rupees per 100 kg
in the Unjha market in Gujarat state.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)