MUMBAI May 23 Indian turmeric futures edged higher on Thursday on thin supplies in the spot market and modest demand, though ample carry-forward stocks capped the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended up 0.77 percent at 6,042 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Spot turmeric rose 29.15 rupees to 6,097.90 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

GUAR

Indian guar futures ended sharply lower, weighed by mounting supplies in the domestic market.

* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 2.14 percent to end at 9,140 rupees per 100 kg. Volumes stood at 3,073 tonnes.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana futures eased, weighed by higher production from the new winter crop.

* The June contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.92 percent at 3,351 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 37.25 rupees to 3,350 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Indian soyoil gained in line with overseas market, and on a weak rupee, while rapeseed futures ended flat.

* The key June soybean contract on the NCDEX ended 0.94 percent higher at 3,876 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed June contract ended flat at 3,513 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key June soyoil contract edged up 0.36 percent to 704.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 71 rupees to 3,983 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was up 0.15 rupees at 726.60 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed ended down about 20.40 rupees at 3,525 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses on profit-taking driven by ample supplies and expectations that a sharp drop in overseas prices may lead to higher imports.

* An improvement in demand from bulk buyers due to the summer season and concerns over output in 2013/14 limited the downside.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.71 percent at 3,055 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,104 rupees earlier this week, the highest level since March 13.

* Spot sugar dropped 14 rupees to 3,068 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher as depleting supplies and expectations of good exports demand outweighed an estimated rise in production.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery ended 0.76 percent higher at 13,302.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera edged up 2 rupees to 13,623.1 rupees per 100 kg in the Unjha market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)