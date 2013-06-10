MUMBAI, June 10 Indian chana futures hit a
contract low on Monday due to sluggish demand in the spot
market, a pick-up in supplies from Rajasthan and on good
progress of rains.
* The July contract ended down 0.68 percent at 3,191
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 3,152 rupees
earlier in the day.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 73.95 rupees to 3,185.65 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in
2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance
estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar futures struck a contract low, hit by rains in
many parts of the country and hopes of a higher area under
sowing.
* India's monsoon rains recorded higher than average levels
in the first week of the four-month rainy season, weather office
sources told Reuters on June 6, reflecting a timely onset and
progress so far over southern states.
* The July contract on the NCDEX fell 5.13 percent
to a contract low of 6,660 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seeds fell 203.55 rupees to
7,100 rupees.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell to a contract low on mounting
stocks amid subdued demand from local and overseas traders,
while the timely progress of the monsoon rains also weighed on
sentiment.
* The key July turmeric contract ended 3.94 percent
lower at 5,410 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low
of 5,408 rupees.
* Spot turmeric fell 74.60 rupees to 5,592 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell on sluggish demand from bulk
consumers and good rainfall in cane growing areas in western and
southern states.
* The key July contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.67
percent at 3,106 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,056.65 rupees per 100
kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* India's key sugar cane producing western and southern
states received ample rainfall in the first few days of the
annual monsoon after nearly eight months of drought.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to increased
supplies in the spot market, a drop in local demand and good
progress of the monsoon.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
ended 1.39 percent lower at 13,132.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera fell 36.7 rupees to 13,467.3 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha in Gujarat.
OILSEEDS
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended a tad higher due to
a depreciating rupee, though ample rainfall in southern and
western states, which could boost sowing of soybeans, kept the
upside in check.
* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX edged up
0.65 percent to 695.65 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key July soybean contract ended up 0.36
percent at 3,785 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for July rose 0.42 percent to 3,558 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 2.95 rupees to 707.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
11 rupees to 3,875 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed was up 4.70 rupees at 3,522.50 rupees.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)