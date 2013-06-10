MUMBAI, June 10 Indian chana futures hit a contract low on Monday due to sluggish demand in the spot market, a pick-up in supplies from Rajasthan and on good progress of rains.

* The July contract ended down 0.68 percent at 3,191 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 3,152 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 73.95 rupees to 3,185.65 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures struck a contract low, hit by rains in many parts of the country and hopes of a higher area under sowing.

* India's monsoon rains recorded higher than average levels in the first week of the four-month rainy season, weather office sources told Reuters on June 6, reflecting a timely onset and progress so far over southern states.

* The July contract on the NCDEX fell 5.13 percent to a contract low of 6,660 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seeds fell 203.55 rupees to 7,100 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell to a contract low on mounting stocks amid subdued demand from local and overseas traders, while the timely progress of the monsoon rains also weighed on sentiment.

* The key July turmeric contract ended 3.94 percent lower at 5,410 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 5,408 rupees.

* Spot turmeric fell 74.60 rupees to 5,592 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and good rainfall in cane growing areas in western and southern states.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.67 percent at 3,106 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,056.65 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's key sugar cane producing western and southern states received ample rainfall in the first few days of the annual monsoon after nearly eight months of drought.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to increased supplies in the spot market, a drop in local demand and good progress of the monsoon.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery ended 1.39 percent lower at 13,132.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 36.7 rupees to 13,467.3 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended a tad higher due to a depreciating rupee, though ample rainfall in southern and western states, which could boost sowing of soybeans, kept the upside in check.

* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.65 percent to 695.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract ended up 0.36 percent at 3,785 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July rose 0.42 percent to 3,558 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 2.95 rupees to 707.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 11 rupees to 3,875 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was up 4.70 rupees at 3,522.50 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)