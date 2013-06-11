MUMBAI, June 11 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low on Tuesday as the timely progress of the monsoon rains raised hopes of better sowing, while higher carry-forward stocks also weighed. * The monsoon is advancing and a few places in Andhra Pradesh are expected to get rainfall for the next three days, India's meteorological department said in a statement on its website. * Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins in January. * The key July turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.89 percent lower at 5,308 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 5,266 rupees earlier in the day. * Spot turmeric fell 118 rupees to 5,474 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh. OILSEEDS Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged lower on expectations of bumper oilseeds production due to ample rainfall. * The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX edged down 0.12 percent to 694.80 rupees per 10 kg. * The key July soybean contract ended 0.11 percent lower at 3,780.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July fell 0.17 percent to 3,552 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.70 rupees to 712.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans climbed 25 rupees to 3,900 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was up 9.15 rupees at 3,531.65 rupees. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on high spot supplies, weak local demand and good progress of the monsoon. * The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery ended 0.23 percent lower at 13,102.5 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot jeera fell 32.5 rupees to 13,434.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. SUGAR Indian sugar futures rose to their highest level in nearly three weeks on expectations of an increase in import duty and as a continuous depreciation of the rupee made overseas purchases expensive. * A likely drop in next year's sugar production also underpinned sentiment. * The key July contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.90 percent at 3,134 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,139 rupees, the highest since May 22. * Spot sugar rose 15.65 rupees to 3,072.30 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra. CHICK PEAS Indian chana futures edged higher on short-covering, supported by some local demand, though the timely progress of the monsoon weighed on sentiment. * The July contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.69 percent to 3,213 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 3,152 rupees on Monday. * In Delhi, spot chana rose 14.35 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg. * The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier. GUAR Indian guar futures hit a contract low due to the timely progress of the monsoon, expectations of a higher area under sowing and mounting stocks. * The monsoon is advancing and more rainfalls are expected in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other states, the India Meteorological department said. * The July contract on the NCDEX fell 3.60 percent to a contract low of 6,420 rupees per 100 kg. * At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seeds fell 550 rupees to 6,550 rupees. * India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)