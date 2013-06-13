MUMBAI, June 13 Indian guar futures bounced back
from a contract low hit earlier in the day as traders covered
short positions with steady local demand also supporting the
upside.
* Annual monsoon rains have covered half of India two days
ahead of the usual date, sources in the weather office said on
Thursday, easing concern over southwestern regions parched by
drought.
* The July contract on the National Commodity
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 4.07 percent at 6,400
rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 5,980 rupees for
a fifth consecutive session, earlier in the day.
* At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seed ended up 9.35 rupees at
6,700 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures eased on profit-taking from their
highest level in three and a half months, although a likely drop
in next year's production and hopes of higher import duty
limited the downside.
* The key July contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.67
percent at 3,109 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,150 rupees
in the previous session, the highest since Feb. 28.
* Spot sugar eased 5.90 rupees to 3,072.85 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012/13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana futures rose as a fall in spot supplies
supported buying at lower prices, though the good progress of
the monsoon capped gains.
* Analysts expect demand from spot markets to improve in the
coming days at lower prices.
* The July contract ended up 0.53 percent at 3,251
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 15 percent
between April 15 and June 12.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 40 rupees to 3,210 rupees per
100 kg.
OILSEEDS
Indian soyoil futures ended flat as a weak rupee and an
expected rise in demand during the upcoming Ramadan festival
offset a surge in edible oil imports.
* Soybean eased as good rainfall in central and southern
India at the start of the monsoon season raised hopes of higher
oilseeds production.
* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX edged
0.22 percent lower to 693.45 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key July soybean contract ended down 0.15
percent at 3,795.50 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,818
rupees in the previous session, the highest level since May 20.
The rapeseed contract for July ended 0.03 percent higher
at 3,523 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
1.55 rupees to 710.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 4
rupees to 3,915 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 26.55 rupees to 3,498.45 rupees.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures ended higher due to a pick-up in
spot buying amid falling supplies and some fresh export
inquiries, though the timely progress of the monsoon and higher
carry-forward stocks weighed on sentiment.
* The key July turmeric contract ended 1.81 percent
higher at 5,504 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric rose 39.5 rupees to 5,487.5 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher
supplies in spot markets and on the good progress of the
monsoon.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
ended 0.34 percent lower at 13,135 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera fell 34.9 rupees to 13,432.3 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)