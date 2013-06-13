MUMBAI, June 13 Indian guar futures bounced back from a contract low hit earlier in the day as traders covered short positions with steady local demand also supporting the upside.

* Annual monsoon rains have covered half of India two days ahead of the usual date, sources in the weather office said on Thursday, easing concern over southwestern regions parched by drought.

* The July contract on the National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 4.07 percent at 6,400 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 5,980 rupees for a fifth consecutive session, earlier in the day.

* At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seed ended up 9.35 rupees at 6,700 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased on profit-taking from their highest level in three and a half months, although a likely drop in next year's production and hopes of higher import duty limited the downside.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.67 percent at 3,109 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,150 rupees in the previous session, the highest since Feb. 28.

* Spot sugar eased 5.90 rupees to 3,072.85 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana futures rose as a fall in spot supplies supported buying at lower prices, though the good progress of the monsoon capped gains.

* Analysts expect demand from spot markets to improve in the coming days at lower prices.

* The July contract ended up 0.53 percent at 3,251 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 15 percent between April 15 and June 12.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 40 rupees to 3,210 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Indian soyoil futures ended flat as a weak rupee and an expected rise in demand during the upcoming Ramadan festival offset a surge in edible oil imports.

* Soybean eased as good rainfall in central and southern India at the start of the monsoon season raised hopes of higher oilseeds production.

* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX edged 0.22 percent lower to 693.45 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract ended down 0.15 percent at 3,795.50 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,818 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since May 20. The rapeseed contract for July ended 0.03 percent higher at 3,523 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 1.55 rupees to 710.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 4 rupees to 3,915 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 26.55 rupees to 3,498.45 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended higher due to a pick-up in spot buying amid falling supplies and some fresh export inquiries, though the timely progress of the monsoon and higher carry-forward stocks weighed on sentiment.

* The key July turmeric contract ended 1.81 percent higher at 5,504 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 39.5 rupees to 5,487.5 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher supplies in spot markets and on the good progress of the monsoon.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery ended 0.34 percent lower at 13,135 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 34.9 rupees to 13,432.3 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)