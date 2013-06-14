MUMBAI, June 14 Indian chana futures rose more than 1 percent due to a decline in spot supplies and on a pick-up in demand at lower prices, though ample rains restricted the upside. * Analysts expect demand from spot markets to improve at lower prices in the coming days. * The July contract ended up 1.20 percent at 3,290 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell more than 15 percent between April 15 close and June 13. * In Delhi, spot chana rose 36.55 rupees to 3,246.55 rupees per 100 kg. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up due to fresh export inquiry and a pick-up in local demand, though the good progress of the monsoon weighed on sentiment. * The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery ended higher 0.23 percent at 13,165 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot jeera rose 7.7 rupees to 13,440 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. GUAR Indian guar futures rose tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand is good, though good rainfall and hopes of higher sowing limited the upside. * Annual monsoon rains have covered half of India two days ahead of the usual date, sources in the weather office said on Thursday, easing concern over southwestern regions parched by drought. * The July contract on the NCDEX ended 3.75 percent higher at 6,640 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 5,980 rupees in the previous session. * At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seeds rose 300 rupees to 7,000 rupees. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures ended lower due to the good progress of the monsoon and higher carry-forward stocks. * The key July turmeric contract ended 0.14 percent lower at 5,496 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot turmeric rose 37.5 rupees to 5,525 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh. OILSEEDS Indian soyoil futures ended almost flat as a surge in edible oil imports in May was offset by a rise in overseas prices and an expected increase in demand during the upcoming Ramadan festival. * Soybeans rose due to dwindling supplies and on an improvement in exports demand for soymeal, while rapeseed eased on an estimated rise in production. * The key July soyoil contract ended 0.13 percent higher at 694.35 rupees per 10 kg. * The key July soybean contract rose 1.29 percent to 3,844.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July eased 0.11 percent to 3,519 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.55 rupee at 710.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 12 rupees to 3,927 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 1.55 rupees to 3,496.90 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures fell due to profit-taking, driven by sluggish demand from bulk consumers, though a likely drop in production next year and expectations of a rise in import duty restricted the downside. * The key July contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.96 percent at 3,079 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a three-and-a-half-month high of 3,150 rupees on Wednesday. * Spot sugar fell 1.30 rupees to 3,071.55 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)