MUMBAI, July 1 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Monday on an expected drop in the next year's production due to a drought and as traders signed export deals for July shipments.

* Indian traders have signed deals to export 75,000 tonnes of white sugar in July, reversing an import trend after the rupee's depreciation and with strong demand in Gulf and African states due to the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 0.47 percent to 3,007 rupees ($50.53) per 100 kg. It hit a low of 2,979 rupees last week, the lowest since May 20.

* Spot sugar edged up 1.95 rupees to 3,058.55 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended higher on a pick-up in the spot demand and some overseas inquiries.

* The key July turmeric contract ended 3.93 percent up at 6,078 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 34 rupees to 5,749 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures closed higher on fresh export and some local demand, though good monsoon rains weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery closed 1.27 percent higher at 13,357.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 17 rupees to 13,656 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

GUAR

Guar futures rose, tracking firm spot market where farmers held back stocks on expectations of better prices, though hopes for a rise in the seeded area could weigh on higher prices.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX ended 4 percent higher at 7,090 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seeds rose 154 rupees to 7,225 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana futures edged up on buying at lower levels on expectations of further improvement in the domestic demand, though good progress in the sowing of summer pulses due to ample monsoon rains capped the gains.

* The August chana contract ended 0.28 percent higher at 3,173 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* Spot chana inched up 2.5 rupees to 3,115 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended flat as a strong rupee and higher acreage under soybeans offset gains in overseas markets and an expected rise in demand for edible oil during Ramadan.

* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended 0.12 percent lower at 672.20 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 669.8 rupees last week, the lowest level since Nov. 12, 2012.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 4.29 million hectares compared with 0.63 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key July soybean contract ended down 0.59 percent at 3,649 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,599.5 rupees last week, the lowest level since March 23.

* The rapeseed contract for July ended up 0.26 percent at 3,413 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,374 rupees last week.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.60 rupee at 684 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans was up 22 rupees at 3,746 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 10.30 rupees to 3,465.85 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)