MUMBAI, July 1 Indian sugar futures edged higher
on Monday on an expected drop in the next year's production due
to a drought and as traders signed export deals for July
shipments.
* Indian traders have signed deals to export 75,000 tonnes
of white sugar in July, reversing an import trend after the
rupee's depreciation and with strong demand in Gulf and African
states due to the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 0.47 percent to 3,007
rupees ($50.53) per 100 kg. It hit a low of 2,979 rupees last
week, the lowest since May 20.
* Spot sugar edged up 1.95 rupees to 3,058.55 rupees per 100
kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures ended higher on a pick-up in the
spot demand and some overseas inquiries.
* The key July turmeric contract ended 3.93 percent
up at 6,078 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric rose 34 rupees to 5,749 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures closed higher on fresh
export and some local demand, though good monsoon rains weighed
on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
closed 1.27 percent higher at 13,357.5 rupees per 100
kg.
* Spot jeera rose 17 rupees to 13,656 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
GUAR
Guar futures rose, tracking firm spot market where farmers
held back stocks on expectations of better prices, though hopes
for a rise in the seeded area could weigh on higher prices.
* The July guar contract on the NCDEX ended 4
percent higher at 7,090 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts in the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin sowing at the end of the month.
* Guar seeds rose 154 rupees to 7,225 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana futures edged up on buying at lower levels on
expectations of further improvement in the domestic demand,
though good progress in the sowing of summer pulses due to ample
monsoon rains capped the gains.
* The August chana contract ended 0.28 percent
higher at 3,173 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested
from September. Chana is a major winter-sown
crop.
* Spot chana inched up 2.5 rupees to 3,115 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
OILSEEDS
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended flat as a strong
rupee and higher acreage under soybeans offset gains in overseas
markets and an expected rise in demand for edible oil during
Ramadan.
* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended
0.12 percent lower at 672.20 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to
669.8 rupees last week, the lowest level since Nov. 12, 2012.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 4.29 million
hectares compared with 0.63 million hectares a year earlier,
farm ministry data showed.
* The key July soybean contract ended down 0.59
percent at 3,649 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,599.5
rupees last week, the lowest level since March 23.
* The rapeseed contract for July ended up 0.26
percent at 3,413 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low
of 3,374 rupees last week.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 0.60 rupee at 684 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans was up
22 rupees at 3,746 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 10.30 rupees to 3,465.85 rupees.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by
Anand Basu)